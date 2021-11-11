For its part, the Federal Reserve will find it tough to accelerate tightening. Chair Jerome Powell has emphasized that quantitative easing should be finished before considering hikes in the benchmark rate. The tapering of QE has only just been announced and is scheduled to wrap up mid-2022. That makes a meaningful withdrawal of stimulus, as opposed to slowing the pace of easing, unlikely before the third quarter. Sure, the Fed can always hasten the taper, but the institution has bent over backwards to avoid a tantrum like the market gyrations of 2013. If it’s fast-tracked, the Fed probably fears, investors will panic that hikes are in the offing or that it sees a bigger inflation problem than has been let on. This is also an unfortunate time to have questions linger about who will helm the Fed for the next four years.