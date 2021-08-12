The president’s preferences are clear. Heads rolled at the central bank earlier this year after policy was tightened to fight an inflationary spiral. The prevailing view was that a quick reversal of at least a portion of the rate hikes that peeved Erdogan was sure to follow, after hawkish governor Naci Agbal was fired in March. (I shared that view.) We are still waiting. No cut has been forthcoming. That the volte face hasn’t happened raises questions about whether switches in personnel can deliver radical change regardless of economic circumstances. Too much emphasis tends to be placed on the people who run organizations, not enough on the situation they are supposed to manage.