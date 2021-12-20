Some history: Starting in the late 1990s, the combined forces of globalization and technological change drove up demand for housing in the large metropolitan areas of the U.S. East and West Coasts. To oversimplify, automation and rapidly growing trade — especially with China — hurt regional economies in the middle of the country, which are more focused on producing and distributing goods, and helped the economies on the coasts, which tend to be more focused on high-skilled services.