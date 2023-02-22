Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two major economies posted their latest inflation numbers last week. As expected, inflation rates in both the US and UK were lower. Consumer prices in America rose 6.4% in January from a year earlier, down from last year’s peak of 9.1% in June. Price gains in the UK also dropped, from 11.1% in October to 10.1% last month. But although many economists and investors have been encouraged by slower headline inflation, the reality is that inflationary pressures are still rising.

This isn’t just glib aphoristic paradox. Basic math and base effects are such that even if prices of energy and manufactured goods were merely to stay where they are now, the prices of such traded goods on headline inflation will become increasingly negative over the next few months until those base effects have washed through. Tightening monetary policy has very little effect on prices of traded goods.

At the same time domestic, cyclical measures of inflation — the ones that central banks potentially have much more control over — are still rising, a fact of which some central banks are belatedly becoming aware. For although monetary policy acts with a delay, the evidence that central banks have done enough is almost wholly absent.

You can see this domestic inflationary pressure in any number of ways. Looking at services prices is the easiest way. The UK numbers were admittedly an oddity here, since services inflation slowed in January. But much of that seems to reflect declines in energy prices on transport services. If the UK’s calculations were done the same way as in the US, I doubt prices would have dropped. In the US, services inflation excluding energy accelerated to a rate of 7.2%.

There are broader ways of looking at this domestic inflationary pressure. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco calculated that, as of November, all of the drop in the topline rate of inflation came from acyclical inflation measures, or inflation that has nothing to do with the business cycle. Cyclical domestic inflation rates had continued to climb.

The same is true of the euro zone. Last June, a trio of European Central Bank economists looked at broadly the same subject in a different way. They calculated domestic inflationary pressures by looking at inflation of items with import intensities of 18% or less. The resultant index, which they dubbed the LIMI index, is a way of distinguishing between imported and domestic inflationary pressures. Such an approach is not infallible; some domestically produced goods and services are affected by global markets even though import intensity is low. Still, the thrust of the results seems sensible. And what the index shows is that domestic inflationary pressures are still climbing rapidly.

They probably have further to climb. Globally, recent economic activity has been a bit stronger than expected. No doubt, China’s ditching of its lamentable zero-Covid policy has helped. Although the move is likely to ease supply constraints, it also increases global demand at a time when labor markets in the US and Europe look very tight, giving workers more bargaining power to demand higher wages.

This matters, though not in the way people generally believe. When people talk about wage/inflation spirals, they seem to think that bigger jumps in pay spark faster inflation. This is not and never has been how it works. In periods of high inflation, wages always lag behind and real wages fall. This was true in the 1970s and it is true now. Slightly slower inflation only means that workers become poorer more slowly. The fact that people realize they are poorer is what drives wage demands higher, supporting inflationary pressures.

Take the UK. If you earned £100 ($120) five years ago, you would now need to earn £120 just to keep pace with inflation. But wages have lagged behind. If workers are poorer — and they are — and their bargaining position fairly strong — which it is — it seems unlikely, whatever central bankers might wish, that they will not attempt to recover lost ground. That desire (and the fact that central banks really only have control over domestic inflationary pressures) is the reason why central banks have historically needed to slam on the monetary brakes in a way that they don’t seem to have done yet.

I strongly suspect the UK is in a worse position than this scenario suggests, and the same probably applies elsewhere. Although private-sector worker compensation has outstripped the public sector recently, this was after a period during the depths of the pandemic when not only was the opposite true, but job security was much less.

Moreover, if you look at lifetime earnings, including pensions, the situation has been far worse for the private sector. Whereas public-sector pensions are largely inflation-linked final-salary schemes, private-sector workers have seen their pay-as-you-go pension pots hammered by inflation and markets.

There is worse. The services that the public sector provides have deteriorated to an alarming extent. That is why U.K. public-sector productivity has cratered. I doubt whether it has fallen elsewhere as much but we don’t really know because other big countries don’t produce public-sector productivity numbers.

All this is galling enough, but the bigger problem is that if the public sector isn’t doing the work, the private sector must bear the cost, either by spending hours on end with a call center or, if people can and have the wherewithal, paying someone else to do the work.

This is inflation by another name.

Richard Cookson was head of research and fund manager at Rubicon Fund Management. Previously, he was chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank and head of asset-allocation research at HSBC.

