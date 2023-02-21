Ingersoll: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DAVIDSON, N.C. — DAVIDSON, N.C. — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $217.4 million. The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $604.7 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.92 billion.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.48 to $2.58 per share.

