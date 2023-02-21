Ingersoll: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. — DAVIDSON, N.C. — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $217.4 million.
The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $604.7 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.92 billion.
Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.48 to $2.58 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IR