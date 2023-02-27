Ingevity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.6 million.
The company posted revenue of $383.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $211.6 million, or $5.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.
Ingevity expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.
