FULLERTON, Calif. — California voters will soon decide whether to drive out a gasoline tax increase passed to fund transportation projects across the state.

Proposition 6 seeks to repeal last year’s decision by the Democratic-led Legislature to raise fuel taxes and vehicle fees to pay for roughly $5 billion a year in highway and road improvements and transit programs. Early voting began Monday.

Republicans and Democrats agree the state needs a transportation overhaul but differ on how to fix it. Republicans say existing funds should be used, but Democrats say it’s not enough for much-needed bridge and road repairs.

The initiative was proposed by former San Diego councilman and radio host Carl DeMaio and is backed by Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox and taxpayer advocates. It’s opposed by construction industry and firefighter unions.

