Innovative Industrial Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARK CITY, Utah — Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The Park City, Utah-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $59.6 million, or $2.12 per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $41.2 million, or $1.46 per share.

Innovative Industrial Properties posted revenue of $70.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $233.7 million, or $8.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $276.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIPR

