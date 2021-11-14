Roughly 10 million indigenous people lived in America before Europeans began exploring the region more than 500 years ago, and what is now the Napa Valley and Sonoma County was home to about 35,000. Over the following centuries, tribes were forced onto barren reservations or decimated by disease, war and what California Governor Gavin Newsom recently described as “genocide.” The first governor of California, Peter Burnett, who hailed from a slave-owning family, was even more direct. “A war of extermination will continue to be waged between the two races until the Indian race becomes extinct,” he said in 1851, shortly after the Gold Rush spurred land grabs and waves of murder and violence targeting northern California tribes.