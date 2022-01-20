If you create or help to develop an app in Web3 (known as a “dapp,” or decentralised app), you can receive tokens that give you a say in the fees it charges, how it evolves or the working groups formed to oversee it. Tokens can also be sold or given to a dapp’s users, for example to reward them for winning a battle in a blockchain game, or sharing their computing bandwidth. Token owners can form communities known as decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and get to vote on how the dapp’s funds are distributed. The rules are set via a “smart contract,” effectively a line of code that triggers an exchange of value once a set of mutually agreed conditions are met. The transaction is irreversible and in theory dispenses with the need for a centralised authority to oversee and enforce it. There are already places where you can see Web3 apps in practice, such as Helium’s decentralized wireless network. The network has grown to cover 240,000 hotspots across 21,000 cities by paying people to deploy their wireless hotspots in exchange for Helium’s token.