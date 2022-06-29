Placeholder while article actions load

Crypto enthusiasts dream not only of revolutionizing money. They want to reinvent the World Wide Web, too. Their vision, which goes by the name Web3, is of a decentralized environment built on crypto technology in which swarms of independent collaborators take back control of the web from giant tech companies. It’s a threat that those tech firms -- including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. and Twitter Inc. -- are taking seriously.

1. Why ‘Web3’?

The idea is this: The early web was a way of remotely accessing static pages of text and images. In what became known as Web 2.0, users began to interact with one another -- chatting, sharing videos and buying stuff online. But they needed to coalesce around big platforms, and that led eventually to today’s landscape of huge corporations tracking people’s activity and monetizing the information via advertising. Web3 advocates -- many of them anti-establishment libertarians -- say it’s time to take back control from those gatekeepers and allow users to choose who can see and use their personal data.

2. How does it work?

Rather than congregating on Amazon, WhatsApp or TikTok, you would shop, chat and share clips peer-to-peer using apps built on blockchains — systems that record and duplicate information using dispersed networks of computers in a way that’s very difficult to alter. First developed to order cryptocurrency transactions, blockchains can be used for all manner of interactions. Today there are decentralized apps, or “dapps,” for gaming, social networking, banking and managing supply chains. Their makers and users can earn or buy tokens that give them a stake in how they evolve and how their funds are distributed, so no single entity gets to control them. Users are able to decide what sensitive personal information, if any, to share with third parties such as advertisers.

3. Is it happening?

You can already see the Web3 model in practice, for example in Helium’s decentralized communication network, which pays people in tokens to run their wireless hotspots for others to use in more than 65,000 towns and cities. Some dapps have fared less well. Web3 Twitter clone Peepeth launched in 2018 and had about 54,000 users as of June, compared with more than 300 million for Twitter. Blockchain-based apps can be slow (it can take a day to publish a “Peep” on Peepeth) and harder to navigate than regular apps, and there’s usually no customer support number to call if something goes wrong. Developers say dapps can be complicated to program and vulnerable to bugs and security hacks. A steep drop in crypto prices that began in late 2021 threatened to deflate valuations of Web3 startups and make it harder for them to raise money to grow. Some have also encountered technical difficulties, like Solana, a blockchain platform used for a variety of dapps that suffered 12 serious outages in the first half of 2022.

4. Why are investors interested?

Venture capitalists were focusing on Web3’s potential as an enormous marketplace for all manner of digital and real-world assets. Video game makers have been early adopters of its open technologies because they make it easy for players and developers to earn tokens and in-game items that can be traded via crypto exchanges. More than half of all active cryptocurrency wallets connected to gaming dapps in the first quarter of 2022, according to dapp tracker DappRadar. Many blockchain games allow you to buy and sell nonfungible tokens (NFTs) -- unique pieces of digital art such as memes or images of monsters and dragons -- that players can trade or exchange for cryptocurrency.

5. How are big tech firms responding?

They’re looking to add Web3-like services to their platforms, while trying to stop users drifting off to blockchain-based rivals. Twitter is studying ways to allow users to tweet from a crypto account, and the company’s suitor -- Bitcoin enthusiast Elon Musk -- regularly touts the virtues of digital tokens. Instagram parent company Meta was testing a function that would let users post and share their NFTs. Norwegian web developer Opera released a Web3 browser in January with features like an improved, built-in crypto wallet and support for dapps that will make them easier to use.

6. Will Web3 create a safer internet?

Proponents say it will because its community-based decision-making forces developers and users to act responsibly. Critics say it’s naive to expect scattered online communities that make their own rules to act in everyone’s interest. Governments are already struggling to deal with online hate speech and disinformation and to track down cybercriminals. They could find that even harder in Web3’s decentralized environment. Web3 users would get to keep their personal data. But the people building dapps need to earn an income somehow, and that’s often by encouraging speculation in NFTs and tokens. The growing involvement of venture capital led former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to dismiss the idea of Web3 as a democratic online utopia controlled by its users. “You don’t own ‘Web3,’” he tweeted in December, saying venture capitalists and their investors did. “It will never escape their incentives.”

