A. Venmo only works if other people use Venmo. A Venmo payment may not converse with a Visa payment or may not converse with a WhatsApp payment and so on. That’s where the email analogy goes a long way: How useful would Gmail be if a Gmail user couldn’t email a user or Hotmail or Yahoo and so on? What if you could upload your dollar to the internet, the same way that you once upon a time uploaded your CDs? That’s exactly what we have done with the U.S. dollar in creating USDC, Circle’s digital currency. It’s to take the dollar, the trust in the dollar, the buyers’ and spenders’ security around how the dollar is a currency of choice around the world and then empowered it with the power of the internet. USDC is a $35 billion digital currency and growing. It has cumulatively powered $1.5 trillion worth of transactions.