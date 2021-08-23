A: It says children must be guaranteed a higher bar of privacy and consideration. So, for example, you must not reveal their exact location. That’s dangerous for a kid. You also can’t economically exploit what you know about them (from surveilling their online activity). In the past few weeks we’ve seen some related action. TikTok and Instagram have stopped direct messaging by unknown adults to children under the age of 16. YouTube introduced age verification for adult content (among other changes ).