Insight Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. — CHANDLER, Ariz. — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $77.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.53 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $280.6 million, or $7.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.43 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.10 per share.

