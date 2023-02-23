Insulet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. — ACTON, Mass. — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17 million.
The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $369.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4.6 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.
