Among the many crowd-pleasing elements of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden last month, is a measure that will cap the cost of insulin for Medicare recipients. Lawmakers of both parties now want to widen that benefit to millions of other diabetics of all ages who rely on the life-saving drug. They should think twice: Limiting how much patients pay out of pocket for insulin has obvious political appeal, but does nothing to contain the overall price of the drug. There are better ways to help consumers.

The cost of insulin, which regulates blood sugar, has surged in recent years. Americans pay roughly eight times more for the century-old drug than the rest of the developed world, making diabetes the country’s most expensive chronic condition. Insulin has become so unaffordable that a quarter of diabetics report rationing their supply, which can cause serious complications or even death.

Drugmakers bear some responsibility for these costs. Just three manufacturers — Eli Lilly & Co., Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi — control 90% of the global market, giving them significant pricing power. But they’re only part of the problem. To ensure their products are covered by insurers — critical to gaining and securing market share — manufacturers pay middlemen, known as pharmacy benefit managers (or PBMs), a rebate on the sale of prescription drugs. Drugmakers have found it more advantageous to raise prices and fatten rebates than to lower costs to stay competitive.

Congress is finally making an effort to fix this system. Unfortunately, its primary solution risks making it worse. Just as capping out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries increases government spending, extending the $35-a-month limit to privately insured patients would force insurers to cover a larger share of the cost of insulin. The result would be higher premiums for people on private health plans, and no help at all for those without insurance.

A better approach is to try to stimulate competition in this market. Congress is on the right track in trying to constrain the ability of PBMs to demand extortionate rebates and impede new entrants. Simply forcing more transparency into their opaque pricing practices would be progress. An investigation into PBMs started in June by the Federal Trade Commission — which aims to “shine a light on these companies’ practices and their impact on pharmacies, payers, doctors, and patients” — is likewise welcome.

With fairer rules in place, competitors should be able to force down the cost of insulin overall, to the benefit of consumers and taxpayers alike. Civica Rx, a nonprofit, aims to make three generic-like insulin products by 2024 at no more than $30 a vial, or $55 for a box of five prefilled pens. Efforts by private companies to develop cheap biosimilars, previously stymied by PBMs’ bullying tactics, also look promising. Wherever possible, the goal should be removing impediments to such alternatives and making it harder for the major manufacturers to maintain the status quo.

Rather than attempting to artificially manipulate prices, Congress should focus on minimizing red tape, funding relevant research, and otherwise freeing the forces of supply and demand to do their thing.

