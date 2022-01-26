The insurer, which has been growing its government-funded Medicaid and Medicare business, also sees total medical enrollment ending up at somewhere between 45.6 million and 46.2 million people for the year.
Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $28.59 per share on $153 billion in revenue, with enrollment totaling 46.5 million people, according to FactSet.
Anthem also missed the consensus expectation by about $500 million with fourth-quarter operating revenue of $36.02 billion.
The insurer’s adjusted earnings of $5.14 per share, beat expectations by 3 cents.
Shares of Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. fell 3% in premarket trading while broader indexes climbed.
The stock has climbed about 40% over the past year.