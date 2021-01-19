1. What is insurrection?

The term broadly means a revolt against an established government, usually employing violence. However, the federal statute against it -- which is rooted in the American Civil War of the 1860s and provides up to 10 years imprisonment for inciting, assisting or engaging in insurrection -- doesn’t define the term, so the parameters of the law are unclear. It’s been prosecuted rarely.

2. What is seditious conspiracy?

It’s the name given in federal law to the crime of sedition, which generally means the organized encouragement of rebellion or civil disorder against the authority of the state. In this case, the statute, also a reaction to the Civil War, spells out acts that constitute violations; that is, two or more people conspiring to overthrow the U.S. government or to forcibly oppose its authority, interfere with the execution of any law, or seize any property of the U.S. The crime carries a maximum prison term of 20 years. Seditious conspiracy and insurrection are different from treason, which is aiding the enemies of one’s country.

3. What is incitement?

Legally, incitement is the act of urging others to commit a crime. The article of impeachment against Trump approved by the House of Representatives cites his comments before a crowd of supporters Jan. 6, when he told them, fallaciously, that he had won the Nov. 3 presidential election and that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” He urged them to march to the Capitol where lawmakers were counting electoral votes to ratify Joe Biden as the winner. The crowd did, and stormed the building, overrunning the Capitol police and temporarily halting the vote count. Because Trump’s Senate trial on the impeachment count will begin after his last day in office Jan. 20, he can’t be removed from the presidency, but if he’s convicted, the chamber may hold a separate vote on barring him from ever running again for federal office.

4. Could Trump face criminal charges?

Inciting an insurrection or riot is a federal crime, but the Justice Department would have to charge him separately. That’s unlikely, according to Frederick Lawrence, a lecturer at the Georgetown University Law Center. Not only would prosecutors have to prove Trump intentionally whipped up his supporters, Lawrence said, but also that he intended for them to break into the Capitol, loot and cause bodily harm. A further complication is a 1969 Supreme Court precedent that shields inflammatory speech under the First Amendment unless it’s aimed at “imminent” lawless behavior.

5. What charges are rioters facing?

Dozens of rioters have already been charged, mostly with misdemeanors such as trespassing that carry a maximum sentence of a year in prison. Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia, has suggested that in some cases those are initial charges, chosen because they are simple and could be filed quickly. On Jan. 19, three members of the far-right group Oath Keepers became the first to be charged with conspiring to forcibly storm the U.S. Capitol in order to prevent ratification of the election results. Sherwin has said prosecutors also are looking to charge some rioters with seditious conspiracy. David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said his office will investigate suspects within his jurisdiction for crimes including insurrection.

6. What would prosecutors have to prove?

Intent is important. Many of those charged likely will argue that they were caught up in the moment and had no intention of committing serious offenses, said Richard Kaplan, a criminal defense lawyer with Kaplan Marino in Beverly Hills, California. Prosecutors will look at communications, social media and texts to try to show that the rioters planned to storm the Capitol and stop Congress from verifying the Electoral College vote, he said.

