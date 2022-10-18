Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has lost a third of its value, public-offering volume has plummeted over 90%, and the majority of last year’s IPO crop is underwater. All the signs are there for any right-minded chief executive to hold off on a share sale. Yet Intel Corp. is bringing Mobileye Global Inc. to market, making CEO Pat Gelsinger look desperate.

Five years after buying and delisting the company for $15.3 billion, Intel is putting it up for sale again with a price tag of $16 billion. That’s an embarrassing discount to the $50 billion value that had once been floated, and little more than half the $30 billion that was being discussed just a month ago.

In normal times, an offering for the Israeli developer of self-driving technology would be highly sought after. Electric vehicles and driverless cars are expected to be the technology industry’s growth driver for the next decade. Mobileye, which makes software and designs chips, is at the center of that boom with a lucrative business model.

Rather than jump into making cars alongside a growing list of new entrants — like Lordstown Motors Corp. and Rivian Automotive Inc. — Mobileye can minimize its capital costs while building a competitive moat. An early pioneer of advanced driver assistance systems, which help avoid collisions and boost safety, the Jerusalem-based business is now found in more than 125 million vehicles globally, and expects to double that by 2030.

That makes its approach similar to Microsoft Corp.’s Windows in the PC era and Alphabet Inc.’s Android for mobile phones — handle the core software so the branded hardware clients can focus on building the end product. To be sure, there’s plenty of competitors including Nvidia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Denso Corp. But the pie is growing, and so is Mobileye’s revenue — up 43% last year.

With such hot prospects, and the knowledge that bear markets don’t last forever, Gelsinger would be wise to hold off until the weather clears. Yet he’s intent on sailing through the storm, with his investors strapped to the mast.

“Given the way their own business is currently trending,” Intel likely needs the money it will receive from the deal, analysts at Bernstein wrote. The company has committed to spending record amounts of money — including $23 billion this year alone — to build new chip factories in order to catch up with rivals Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co., yet its PC business is in a funk and layoffs may be on the cards.

Gelsinger has previously said that Intel doesn’t need the money that the IPO would generate, which is a good thing because the offering of a 5.8% stake will raise around $800 to $900 million — equivalent to about two weeks of capital expenditure.

Instead, among the reasons for proceeding are giving the company a higher profile and attracting more business. That’s a bizarre explanation given that Intel spends $1 billion a year on advertising,(1)almost as much as Mobileye creates in revenue. If it wanted to help boost Mobileye’s profile, Intel could throw just a little cash its way.

One argument to be made for proceeding is to give Mobileye investors an upside — take a punt now, and you’ll be richly rewarded when the market turns around. And if that’s the case, then it’s worth remembering that while Mobileye is selling 46 million class A shares, Intel is holding onto all of its Class B shares, which amounts to 99.4% of the voting power of common stock and 94.2% of total shares. So perhaps the strategy is to dole out a little to the market in bad times, and then follow up with a more fruitful secondary offering sometime later.

Whatever the reason, Intel is giving off vibes of desperation. Its investors may be willing to cop the discount, but they’d be wise to remember that the company is leaving money on the table at a time when the payoff from their big chip plans is in doubt.

(1) See Note 6 of its 2021 Form 10-K

Tim Culpan is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology in Asia.

