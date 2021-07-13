Economy

Does everything really cost more? Find out with our inflation quiz.

Inflation is a mind game. If Americans expect prices to rise rapidly, they act in ways that drive prices even higher, buying more and demanding steeper raises.

But expectations about inflation don’t always match the evidence. In this quiz, you’ll see for yourself by estimating how the prices of 10 everyday items have changed over the past two years. Overall prices are up 6.1% since June 2019, but that isn’t the case for every item.

Inflation is typically measured annually, and many items have become more expensive in the past year. But annual comparisons are misleading right now. A year ago, the economy was reeling from a global pandemic, and the prices of many items had plummeted. Instead, we’ll ask you about the prices of items in June 2019, a more typical year.

See how well you know inflation and how you compare with other readers.

Gasoline

1/10

In June 2021, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline cost an average of $3.15. How much did it cost in June 2019?

$3.15
June 2021

$2.83

Actual

$2.52
$3.78

Chicken

2/10

In June 2021, a pound of boneless, skinless chicken breasts cost an average of $3.35. How much did it cost in June 2019?

$3.35
June 2021

$3.08

Actual

$2.68
$4.02
Rent

3/10

In June 2021, typical monthly rent across the country cost $1,799. How much did it cost in June 2019?

$1,799
June 2021

$1,712

Actual

$1,439
$2,159

Beef

4/10

In June 2021, a pound of ground beef cost an average of $4.87. How much did it cost in June 2019?

$4.87
June 2021

$4.20

Actual

$3.90
$5.84
Apparel

5/10

This summer, a popular men’s suit jacket cost $230 on a top ecommerce website. How much did it cost in June 2019, if it followed the same national price trend of men’s suits, sport coats and outerwear?

$230
June 2021

$277

Actual

$161
$299

Airfare

6/10

In June 2021, a domestic flight cost an average of $325. How much did it cost in June 2019?

$325
June 2021

$358

Actual

$260
$390
Used cars

7/10

In spring 2021, a used car cost an average of $22,533. How much did it cost in June 2019?

$22,533
June 2021

$15,947

Actual

$15,773
$29,293

Furniture

8/10

This summer, a popular small couch cost $392 on a top ecommerce website. How much did it cost in June 2019, if it followed the same national price trend of living room, dining room and kitchen furniture?

$392
June 2021

$361

Actual

$314
$470

Electricity

9/10

In June 2021, a household electric bill cost an average of $126. How much did it cost in June 2019?

$126
June 2021

$121

Actual

$101
$151

Bicycles

10/10

This summer, a popular mountain bike cost $710 on a top ecommerce website. How much did it cost in June 2019, if it followed the same national price trend of sports vehicles (including bicycles)?

$710
June 2021

$656

Actual

$568
$852

Overall, prices grew 6.1% in the past two years. In the past year alone, prices grew 5.4%, albeit from an unusually low mid-pandemic base. But workers’ purchasing power increased even faster. Average hourly earnings for nonmanagerial employees grew 9.4 percent over that same period.

The Federal Reserve expects prices to rise 3.4 percent in 2021, but says that growth will slow to 2.1 percent in the following year and settle near its 2.0 percent target in the longer term.

But forecasting inflation is difficult, and nobody, including the Fed, has a great track record. If this year’s price surge persuades people like you to change their buying and investing behavior, that could force the Fed to take aggressive action to slow the economy and ratchet down our expectations.

Kevin Schaul, Peter Andringa and Erik Reyna contributed to this report.

About this story

Inflation rates are based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index (CPI). June 2021 prices for gasoline, electricity, chicken and beef are from CPI average price data.

In the case of electricity, the average price per kilowatt-hour was multiplied by the average energy consumption of U.S. residences in 2019, the most recent data available from the Energy Information Administration.

Monthly rent is based on the June 2021 Zillow Observed Rent Index. The average cost of a used car is based on the most recent available sales data from CarMax, covering March to May 2021. The average cost of airfare was calculated by applying the two-year inflation rate to the average cost of a domestic flight in June 2019, as per the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Prices for a suit jacket, mountain bike and couch are based on the best-selling item from major online retailers on July 10, 2021.

Updated July 9, 2021

Alyssa Fowers is a graphics reporter for The Washington Post.
Chris Alcantara is a graphics reporter at The Washington Post, where he uses code and data to report on business, technology, and politics. He joined The Post in 2016.
Andrew Van Dam covers data and economics. He previously worked for the Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe and the Idaho Press-Tribune.
Artur Galocha is a graphics reporter focusing on Sports. Before joining The Washington Post in December 2020, he was a graphics editor at El País (Spain).