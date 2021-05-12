Map of dry gas stations impacted by cyberattack

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

According to user-reported data on the app GasBuddy, more than 10,000 gas stations across southeastern states ran dry Wednesday as panic-buying exacerbated shortages following a cyberattack that forced Colonial Pipeline offline last week. Colonial Pipeline said it has brought parts of its fuel system back online.

High rates of outages remained most concentrated in the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia. Fully 65 percent of gas stations in North Carolina were out of gas Wednesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.

The Colonial Pipeline stretches from Texas to New Jersey, supplying the East Coast with 45 percent of its fuel.