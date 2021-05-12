Map of dry gas stations impacted by cyberattack
According to user-reported data on the app GasBuddy, gas shortages across southeastern states were still slowly improving Monday morning in the aftermath of a cyberattack that forced Colonial Pipeline offline last week. The number of stations without gas were down 25% from Thursday morning, the peak of the crisis.
High rates of outages remained in the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia. But the very highest rate was in the District of Columbia, where 67 percent of stations were still out of gas on Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.
[How the Colonial Pipeline hack is impacting gas prices and supply]
The Colonial Pipeline stretches from Texas to New Jersey, supplying the East Coast with 45 percent of its fuel.
Gas shortages: What you need to know
The latest: Gas shortages persist as operations resume at Colonial Pipeline
Colonial Pipeline attack: The cyberattack shut down The Colonial Pipeline system, which moves about 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel
Ransomware attacks: What you need to know about the uptick in targeted ransomware attacks
Gas prices and supplies: How the Colonial Pipeline hack is impacting gas prices and supply
Map: Gas stations impacted by the cyberattack
On the road: What travelers need to know about the gas shortage
Tell The Post: How has the gas shortage impacted you?Show More