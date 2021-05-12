Business

Map of dry gas stations impacted by cyberattack

By
Kevin Schaul
Tim Meko and 
Dylan Moriarty
Updated May 17 at 11:21 a.m.Originally published May 12, 2021

According to user-reported data on the app GasBuddy, gas shortages across southeastern states were still slowly improving Monday morning in the aftermath of a cyberattack that forced Colonial Pipeline offline last week. The number of stations without gas were down 25% from Thursday morning, the peak of the crisis.

High rates of outages remained in the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia. But the very highest rate was in the District of Columbia, where 67 percent of stations were still out of gas on Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.

[How the Colonial Pipeline hack is impacting gas prices and supply]

The Colonial Pipeline stretches from Texas to New Jersey, supplying the East Coast with 45 percent of its fuel.

Updated May 14, 2021

Gas shortages: What you need to know

The latest: Gas shortages persist as operations resume at Colonial Pipeline

Colonial Pipeline attack: The cyberattack shut down The Colonial Pipeline system, which moves about 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel

Ransomware attacks: What you need to know about the uptick in targeted ransomware attacks

Gas prices and supplies: How the Colonial Pipeline hack is impacting gas prices and supply

Map: Gas stations impacted by the cyberattack

On the road: What travelers need to know about the gas shortage

Tell The Post: How has the gas shortage impacted you?

Show More
Kevin Schaul is a senior graphics editor for The Washington Post. He holds corporations accountable using data and visuals.
Tim Meko designs and develops maps, data visualizations and explanatory graphics. Before coming to The Post, he led the visuals team at the Urban Institute and was an infographics artist at the Columbus Dispatch.
Dylan Moriarty is a graphics reporter and cartographer at The Washington Post.