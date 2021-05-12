Map of dry gas stations impacted by cyberattack

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

According to user-reported data on the app GasBuddy, gas shortages across southeastern states were still slowly improving Monday morning in the aftermath of a cyberattack that forced Colonial Pipeline offline last week. The number of stations without gas were down 25% from Thursday morning, the peak of the crisis.

High rates of outages remained in the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia. But the very highest rate was in the District of Columbia, where 67 percent of stations were still out of gas on Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.

The Colonial Pipeline stretches from Texas to New Jersey, supplying the East Coast with 45 percent of its fuel.