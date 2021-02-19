Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Antiquated IT systems and staff shortages, mountains of unprocessed returns from last year amid the additional demands of processing stimulus payments. The 2021 tax season is shaping up much like a tornado, leaving some taxpayers unscathed while unleashing turmoil on others.

The storm clouds over the Internal Revenue Service have been building for some time, and have been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The covid-19 pandemic has presented frustrations and challenges,” Erin M. Collins of the independent Taxpayer Advocate Service, an organization within the IRS that helps taxpayers resolve issues with the agency, wrote last month in an annual report to Congress. “It also has pulled back the curtain on the significant limitations the IRS faces with technology and with its workforce.”

Now that the 2021 filing season has opened, people should be prepared for a tempest of tax issues, Collins said. Here are some resources to help you make your way through to the other side.

What obstacles have you encountered this tax year? Tell The Post.

Featured stories