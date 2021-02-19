Business

The 2021 tax season

This year’s tax season coincides with a pandemic-induced economic recession and chaotic delivery of stimulus payments

By Washington Post Staff

Antiquated IT systems and staff shortages, mountains of unprocessed returns from last year amid the additional demands of processing stimulus payments. The 2021 tax season is shaping up much like a tornado, leaving some taxpayers unscathed while unleashing turmoil on others.

The storm clouds over the Internal Revenue Service have been building for some time, and have been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The covid-19 pandemic has presented frustrations and challenges,” Erin M. Collins of the independent Taxpayer Advocate Service, an organization within the IRS that helps taxpayers resolve issues with the agency, wrote last month in an annual report to Congress. “It also has pulled back the curtain on the significant limitations the IRS faces with technology and with its workforce.”

Now that the 2021 filing season has opened, people should be prepared for a tempest of tax issues, Collins said. Here are some resources to help you make your way through to the other side.

Featured stories

Illustration for Michelle Singletary's column on Tax Season, running in Feb 14 issue of Sunday Biz
Tax season 2021: A tornado is coming

A supersize list of some of the issues people will face this year | By Michelle Singletary

More tax stories

Perspective
Tax season kicks off Feb. 12. Here’s what to expect.
Perspective
Don’t file a paper 2020 federal tax return if you don’t have to, IRS watchdog warns
Perspective
The 2021 tax season could get ugly. File early and electronically
Politics
Refunds and stimulus payments are still piled up at the IRS, and this year may be just as bad, new report says
Business
Calculate how much you would get from the $600 (or more) coronavirus checks
Economy
Some Americans learn they won’t get a stimulus payment until they file their 2020 taxes
Perspective
Many people may not get promised stimulus payments in hand if they owe back taxes
Perspective
IRS mistakenly tells tens of thousands of taxpayers they won’t get their stimulus payments
Personal Finance
To claim your stimulus payment, look for Line 30 on your 1040 tax form
