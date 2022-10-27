Albert Small’s Bethesda, Md., estate offered at $11 million

This Georgian manor built for developer Albert Small is on the market for the first time. The 1.7-acre estate, one of the largest parcels in the Edgemoor neighborhood of Bethesda, Md., is listed at just under $11 million. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 10,600-square-foot brick house, which was built in 1966, reflects Small’s love of history. Small hired architect Walter G. Peter Jr. and interior designer Samuel A. Morrow to design it.