Albert Small’s Bethesda, Md., estate offered at $11 million

By Kathy Orton | Oct 27, 2022

This Georgian manor built for developer Albert Small is on the market for the first time. The 1.7-acre estate, one of the largest parcels in the Edgemoor neighborhood of Bethesda, Md., is listed at just under $11 million. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 10,600-square-foot brick house, which was built in 1966, reflects Small’s love of history. Small hired architect Walter G. Peter Jr. and interior designer Samuel A. Morrow to design it.

The Georgian manor in the Edgemoor neighborhood was the longtime home of developer Albert Small. It is listed at just under $11 million.

The two-story circular foyer has marble flooring and curved stairs that ascend to the second floor.

The living room has a fireplace and wide-plank oak flooring.

The sunroom has nine sets of French doors that open to the gardens.

The formal dining room has a fireplace, built-in cabinetry and wide-plank oak flooring.

The family room has a fireplace and French doors that open to the gardens.

The kitchen has black granite countertops.

The library has built-in shelving.

The primary bedroom is on the second floor at the back of the house. It has a fireplace and windows that overlook the gardens.

One of the bathrooms in the primary suite is shown.

There are two dressing rooms in the primary suite. This is one of them.

The other bathroom in the primary suite is shown.

The second of two dressing rooms in the primary suite is shown.

A view of the back of the house, the swimming pool and the pool house. The pool house has a sauna, two bathrooms, a kitchenette and a large rec room.

Cultivated for more than 55 years, the gardens set this estate apart. They were designed by acclaimed landscape architect Anthony “Tony” Holmes of Philadelphia.

The 115-foot grass walk has two sets of grass steps and is lined with perennials. A raised Haddonstone fountain is flanked by curved stone walls with an arched wrought-iron gate serving as a backdrop.

The green clay tennis court is shown.

