See the world’s most elaborate Christmas markets

Business
Each December the twinkling lights of Christmas markets adorn neighborhoods around the world, beckoning residents, shoppers, tourists and eager children to explore the warm glow of the holiday season.
Ints Kalnins/Reuters
Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP/Getty Images
/AP
Picture Alliance/Getty Images
Laced with festive ornaments and bustling with vendors, the clusters of sweet-smelling open-air stalls trace their roots to northern Europe, where German Protestant agricultural markets in the 18th and 19th century shifted from selling off the fall harvest to offering holiday decorations, treats and crafts.
Picture Alliance/Getty Images
Bildagentur/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
The annual markets spread throughout Europe, as the their appeal broadened from selling perishable goods to offering a destination for community gathering and revelry. Later, in the 19th century, the markets took on a more explicit connection to the holiday.
Giuseppe Anastasi/AP
/Reuters
“Over time it has gone from a place where you buy something you needed,” said Joe Perry, an associate professor of modern European and German history at Georgia State University and the author of “Christmas in Germany: A Cultural History.” “Now it’s an experience.”
/Reuters
In recent years the markets have ballooned in size and vendors offering mulled wine and soft gingerbread are now a winter fixture in cities and towns from Mexico City to Tokyo.
/Reuters
Ben Kilb/Bloomberg News
Nasser Nasser/AP
/AP
Emilie Madi/Reuters
Marian Carrasquero/Bloomberg News
Willy Kurniawan/Reuters
Angel Garcia/Bloomberg News
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images
Lisi Niesner/Reuters
Antonio Bat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Bilal Hussein/AP
Michael Probst/AP
More from the Post
Perspective | These New Orleans-based artists breathe new life into hearses
Perspective | A decade’s worth of photos capture Christmas in America, from the joyful to the bleak
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Editing and production by Karly Domb Sadof