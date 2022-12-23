Business

See the world’s most elaborate Christmas markets

By Hamza Shaban, Haley Hamblin and Monique Woo | Dec 23, 2022

Each December the twinkling lights of Christmas markets adorn neighborhoods around the world, beckoning residents, shoppers, tourists and eager children to explore the warm glow of the holiday season.

Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Tokyo | Dec. 4.

Saxony, Germany | Dec. 13

Laced with festive ornaments and bustling with vendors, the clusters of sweet-smelling open-air stalls trace their roots to northern Europe, where German Protestant agricultural markets in the 18th and 19th century shifted from selling off the fall harvest to offering holiday decorations, treats and crafts.

Picture Alliance/Getty Images

The marketplace in Munich at the beginning of the 18th century.

A Christmas market in Plaza Major in Madrid, in 1883.

The annual markets spread throughout Europe, as the their appeal broadened from selling perishable goods to offering a destination for community gathering and revelry. Later, in the 19th century, the markets took on a more explicit connection to the holiday.

A market in Kotche, Czechoslovakia, in December 1968.

A market in Rome in December 1968.

“Over time it has gone from a place where you buy something you needed,” said Joe Perry, an associate professor of modern European and German history at Georgia State University and the author of “Christmas in Germany: A Cultural History.” “Now it’s an experience.”

In recent years the markets have ballooned in size and vendors offering mulled wine and soft gingerbread are now a winter fixture in cities and towns from Mexico City to Tokyo.

Frankfurt, Germany | Nov. 22

Ramallah | Dec. 7

Byblos, Lebanon | Dec. 11

Mexico City | Dec. 7

Jakarta, Indonesia | Dec. 12

Barcelona | Dec. 16

Moscow | Dec. 17

Berlin | Nov. 24

Zagreb, Croatia, | Dec. 22

Beirut | Dec. 21

Frankfurt, Germany | Nov. 21

