The housing market is cooling. What’s it like in your area?

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The housing market spiraled to new heights during the pandemic. But rising interest rates and record prices are pulling the market back to earth. Data on how fast homes have sold over the past decade shows how the pandemic pushed home sales out of orbit and that the market is finally starting to wind back down.

Percent of homes that sold within two weeks, starting in Jan. 2012 Scroll to continue Scroll down Throughout 2012, about 30 percent of homes sold within two weeks. The rate increased in early 2013. Homes typically sell fastest in the spring ... ... and slowest in the winter. Everything changed in 2020 when the covid-19 pandemic began. The market initially tanked ... ... but it soon soared higher ... ... and higher. This spring, the market began cooling. It now sits at its pre-pandemic pace.

“Affordability challenges are the main driver of the housing slowdown,” said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Buyers are pulling back from the market as monthly mortgage payments climb out of reach for many households. In turn, that’s putting pressure on sellers to cut their prices, accept lower offers or rent their homes rather than list them for sale. Both buyers and sellers are expressing uncertainty about where home values will settle.

[Calculate how much more mortgages will cost as interest rates rise]

A cooling market does not necessarily mean lower home prices — just that they are rising more slowly. The median price per square foot in August was still 9 percent higher than a year ago. But the price growth has slowed: In February prices were 18 percent higher than the year prior.

Just as certain parts of the country saw an explosion of house-hunting interest, triggering intense bidding wars and a shocking run up in prices during the pandemic, many of those same regions are now experiencing a comedown. And the cool-down is not geographically uniform.

“The regional housing markets that got the most overheated have the most to cool off,” said Eric Finnigan, director at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda, said markets that offered an escape and change of scenery during the early pandemic period were a magnet to new residents from around the country. Cities in the Southeast, Southwest, Mountain West, and suburban California were considered pandemic “winners” because of the massive influx of demand. But as interest rates continued to rise, buyers found themselves priced out of the market, Wolf said.

The home payment to income ratio — a personal finance metric to gauge what a buyer can afford — reached record levels in many of these markets. And people that had relocated now lack the confidence or enthusiasm to move forward with a home purchase.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

“The markets that grew the most and the quickest were also the markets that became victims of their own success in 2022,” Wolf said.