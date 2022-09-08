Where did the covid aid money go?

It was the largest burst of emergency spending in U.S. history: two years, six laws and more than $5 trillion intended to break the deadly grip of the coronavirus pandemic. The money spared the U.S. economy from ruin and put vaccines into millions of arms, but it also invited unprecedented levels of fraud, abuse and opportunism.

In a year-long investigation, The Washington Post is following the covid money trail to figure out what happened to all that cash. Here are our key findings.

Lots of cash, little oversight

Washington cannot fully track this historic distribution of federal aid. It’s clear that billions were misspent or stolen, but officials aren’t sure exactly how much. Even where wrongdoing is apparent, experts say the cash may never be recovered.

Haste made waste

With the economy in free fall, lawmakers and many agencies opted for haste over precision, opening the door for waste, fraud and abuse. For example, the Small Business Administration rescued hundreds of thousands of firms from collapse, but it also sent billions of dollars to firms that probably shouldn’t have obtained the money.

Few rules, pet projects

Congress at one point sent about $500 billion directly to cities, counties and states to shore up their budgets. But the money often came with few rules. Republican officials, in particular, found ways to channel the funds to pet projects with no relation to the pandemic, including cutting taxes and building border walls.

A bonanza for criminals

The vast sums of cash that spared some families from financial ruin also attracted sophisticated criminal networks. For example, criminals stole the identities of thousands of innocent Americans and obtained unemployment checks in their names — making the funds hard to access when people legitimately needed help.

Washington floundered

Understaffed, unprepared and overwhelmed federal agencies often fumbled to effectively disburse the massive amounts of cash. At the Department of Veterans Affairs, where watchdogs have warned for years of mismanagement, a nearly $400 million job-training program has so far produced fewer than 400 jobs.

The rich got theirs

Some aid programs exacerbated economic disparities. Those with the deepest pockets, savviest lawyers and best connections often proved adept at accessing the money, while some of the hardest-hit schools, hospitals, businesses and families were shortchanged.

