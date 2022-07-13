Business

Traveling to Europe? Here’s where a strong dollar can help you.

By Hamza Shaban | Jul 13, 2022

While rising prices have squeezed the wallets of consumers in both Europe and the United States, American tourists traveling across the Atlantic can benefit from the more favorable exchange rate of a stronger dollar as the currency reached parity this week for the first time in two decades.

From tickets to Disneyland in Paris to a Sicilian wine tour, here are just a few of the things that are now cheaper for Americans traveling across Europe this summer.

Ginevra Sammartino for The Washington Post

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

A couple crisscrossing France on the intercity high-speed rail service, known as the TGV, would stand to save about $32 on one-way train tickets from the capital city in the north to the Mediterranean coastline of Nice.

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

People jump from rock into the Mediterranean sea in Nice this week.

Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

A family of four visiting Disneyland Paris would need to shell out $408 dollars for one-day park passes for two adults and two young children in today’s prices.

Compared with last summer, which would cost $481, the family would save about $73.

Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Laurent Viteur/Getty Images

A trio of friends enjoying a two-hour guided tour of the Prado Museum in Spain would save $19 on tickets this summer.

Entry passes with an English-language tour would cost $106 for the group today, versus $125 last year.

Laurent Viteur/Getty Images

A person walks past some of the works on display in Museo del Prado in Madrid.

Europa Press News/Getty Images

Europa Press News/Getty Images

A one-night stay with breakfast at the Hotel Adlon in Berlin would cost a traveler in Germany $619 last summer, compared to $525 today, offering about $94 in savings from the stronger dollar.

Europa Press News/Getty Images

The Hotel Adlon in Berlin.

Gerald Matzka/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Gerald Matzka/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

A reunion trip with old friends in Brussels might call for a taste of home.

A bacon cheeseburger and a beer for a party of six at the Chaloupe D’Or Brasserie on the city’s Grand Place would ring up a tab of about $154 today, versus $181 last year, saving $27.

Gerald Matzka/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

People walk past the Grand Place in Brussels.

Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

For those who like Guinness, downing a pint in Ireland is an American tourist’s rite of passage. And now there’s savings to be had.

A pint of the dry stout costs $6 at Dublin’s Doheny & Nesbitt, compared with $7 last summer. With savings of $1 per pint, a bill for a group of four would save $4 a round.

Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Grogan's Lounge in Dublin.

Mark Duggan for The Washington Post

Mark Duggan for The Washington Post

A couple sampling the wine of the Sicilian countryside would pay just over $70 for a weekend tasting for two at the winery Baglio di Pianetto.

They would save about $13 compared with the $83 price last year.

Mark Duggan for The Washington Post

A couple sip wine at seaside resort in Sicily.

Johanna Hoelzl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Johanna Hoelzl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Americans can also take advantage of their greater purchasing power on luxury goods. Chanel, which is known to equalize the pricing of its premium goods worldwide, charges America customers $5,200 for its mini flap bag in resin and gold-tone metal purple.

The same bag on one of its European market websites goes for €4,700.

Without a price adjustment to account for the weakened euro, Americans shopping abroad could snag the bag at a discount of about $850.

Johanna Hoelzl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

A pastel turquoise classic flap bag by Chanel in Germany.

Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images

Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images

