Buying an electric car? These models are made in China.

Economy
China is already a huge manufacturer of electric vehicles for its own market, and it is increasingly eyeing sales to overseas buyers, too. Made-in-China EVs are hitting U.S. dealerships and European auto shows, providing new competition to Western and Japanese automakers that have long dominated the global vehicle market.
Hefty financial support from China’s government, including years of subsidies for EV buyers, helped build the automakers.
Here is a sampling of some of the more popular EV models made in China.
Polestar 2
Polestar is an automaker headquartered in Sweden and controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu. It designs the Polestar 2 in Sweden and manufactures it at a factory in Luqiao, China, for export to the United States, Europe and other markets, where the car sells for between $50,000 and $70,000.
The company says it will start manufacturing its next model, the Polestar 3, in the United States in 2024.
Nio ET7
Nio is an EV company founded in Shanghai by entrepreneur William Li. The company is selling its ET7 sedan in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, and has said it aims to enter the U.S. market in 2025.
BMW
BMW iX3
Some established Western brands are also manufacturing their EVs in China before selling them in Western markets. BMW is building its iX3, an electric SUV, in China for export to Europe and other countries, and it plans to do the same with some electric Mini models. This will “enable the BMW Group to produce a larger number of MINI-brand fully-electric vehicles at attractive conditions for the global market,” the company said.
BMW
BYD
BYD Atto 3
Chinese automaker BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, last month launched three electric vehicles for European sale at the Paris Motor Show, including the compact Atto 3 SUV, which costs roughly 40,00o euros. BYD’s other electric models include the Han, a sedan, and the Tang, a large SUV, which each sell for roughly 70,000 euros.
BYD
MG
MG4
China’s largest automaker, the state-owned SAIC, bought the British MG brand in the early 2000s and is now selling several electric MG models in Europe. The first shipment of the MG4 electric hatchback left a Shanghai port destined for Europe in July. The company has advertised a starting price around 26,000 euros.
MG
MG
More from the Post
See how the most iconic cars are going electric for the future
New EV charging stations to dot highways beginning next year
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Editing by Jennifer Liberto. Photo editing by Haley Hamblin. Copy editing by Allison Cho.