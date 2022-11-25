Economy

Buying an electric car? These models are made in China.

By Jeanne Whalen | Nov 25, 2022

China is already a huge manufacturer of electric vehicles for its own market, and it is increasingly eyeing sales to overseas buyers, too. Made-in-China EVs are hitting U.S. dealerships and European auto shows, providing new competition to Western and Japanese automakers that have long dominated the global vehicle market.

Hefty financial support from China’s government, including years of subsidies for EV buyers, helped build the automakers.

Here is a sampling of some of the more popular EV models made in China.

The Polestar 2.

Polestar is an automaker headquartered in Sweden and controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu. It designs the Polestar 2 in Sweden and manufactures it at a factory in Luqiao, China, for export to the United States, Europe and other markets, where the car sells for between $50,000 and $70,000.

The company says it will start manufacturing its next model, the Polestar 3, in the United States in 2024.

The Nio ET7.

Nio is an EV company founded in Shanghai by entrepreneur William Li. The company is selling its ET7 sedan in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, and has said it aims to enter the U.S. market in 2025.

The BMW iX3.

BMW iX3

Some established Western brands are also manufacturing their EVs in China before selling them in Western markets. BMW is building its iX3, an electric SUV, in China for export to Europe and other countries, and it plans to do the same with some electric Mini models. This will “enable the BMW Group to produce a larger number of MINI-brand fully-electric vehicles at attractive conditions for the global market,” the company said.

The BYD Atto 3.

BYD Atto 3

Chinese automaker BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, last month launched three electric vehicles for European sale at the Paris Motor Show, including the compact Atto 3 SUV, which costs roughly 40,00o euros. BYD’s other electric models include the Han, a sedan, and the Tang, a large SUV, which each sell for roughly 70,000 euros.

The MG4 Electric.

MG4

China’s largest automaker, the state-owned SAIC, bought the British MG brand in the early 2000s and is now selling several electric MG models in Europe. The first shipment of the MG4 electric hatchback left a Shanghai port destined for Europe in July. The company has advertised a starting price around 26,000 euros.

