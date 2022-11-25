Buying an electric car? These models are made in China.

Polestar 2

Polestar is an automaker headquartered in Sweden and controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu. It designs the Polestar 2 in Sweden and manufactures it at a factory in Luqiao, China, for export to the United States, Europe and other markets, where the car sells for between $50,000 and $70,000.

The company says it will start manufacturing its next model, the Polestar 3, in the United States in 2024.