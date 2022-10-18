Real Estate

Historic farmhouse in NW DC on the market for $5 million

By Sophia Solano | Oct 18, 2022

This nineteenth century home tucked away on the quiet streets of Cleveland Park was once owned by John Adlum, known as the “father of American viticulture” – or so the story goes. According to legend, Adlum, who joined the Revolutionary War two days after the signing of the Declaration of Independence at age 17, began one of the new nation’s first vineyards on this property. The truth is murkier.

Townsend Visual

The 1845 farm house was built on land once owned by John Adlum, a Revolutionary War veteran who started one of America's first vineyards.

Townsend Visual

Townsend Visual

The foyer features a staircase leading to the upper level.

Townsend Visual

Townsend Visual

The family room is lit by oversized windows and a fireplace.

Townsend Visual

Townsend Visual

The dining room has built-in storage.

Townsend Visual

Townsend Visual

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

Townsend Visual

Townsend Visual

In the master en suite bathroom, there are dual vanities and two steam shower heads.

Townsend Visual

Townsend Visual

The long second story balcony overlooks the backyard.

Townsend Visual

Townsend Visual

Another covered, outdoor balcony sits on the side of the house.

Townsend Visual

Townsend Visual

The circular gravel stretches 3,600 square feet.

Townsend Visual

Townsend Visual

More from the Post

In Northwest Washington, a small community flourishes where grapes once did

Home to first Black woman with D.C. dental office lists for $5 million

The latest from The Washington Post