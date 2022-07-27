Is the economy working for you? This quiz will tell you.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

It’s okay if you’re wondering how bad things are.

The drumbeat of economic news has you on edge, and rightly so. Inflation is at a 40-year high, mortgage rates are inching up, credit card debt is getting more expensive, and the release of government data suggests the economy is slowing down. Meanwhile, unemployment is near historic lows. It all can be confusing.

So I’ve teamed up with my colleagues to build this quiz to help you figure out how current economic events could impact your finances. There’s no right or wrong answer. The questions are a way for you to gauge where you stand financially. Your score — and our financial advice — could help you prepare for what’s coming if the economy gets worse.

Question 1 of 10 Do you earn enough to cover necessities? Yes, my monthly salary covers my housing, food, utilities and the cost of commuting No, I often have to dip into my savings or use debt to help pay for housing, food, utilities and the cost of commuting The higher cost of necessities — rent, gas and food prices — has led to an increase in homelessness and millions more fearing they’ll soon lose their homes. Read more: Workers are picking up extra jobs just to pay for gas and food

Question 2 of 10 Do you have monthly student loan debt that was difficult to pay before the pandemic? Yes No The federal student loan pause is slated to end in August for millions of Americans. The Biden administration is still assessing options for student debt cancellation and updates to the federal student loan repayment system. Read more: Biden to limit ways that interest can inflate student loan costs

Question 3 of 10 Do you have emergency savings? Yes, I have enough savings to pay my basic expenses for at least one month if I lost my job Yes, I have more than three months of expenses saved No, I don’t have any savings. I’m living paycheck to paycheck Many American adults can’t cover a $400 emergency, such as a car repair or a modest medical bill, without borrowing from a friend or family member or using a credit card and paying it off over time. Read more: Inflation is soaring. Time to rethink your emergency savings.

Question 4 of 10 Are you contributing to a retirement account? Yes No Retirement accounts have significantly dropped as recession fears have spooked the stock market. But if you don’t have a retirement account, you are not alone. According to the Federal Reserve, only about half of American households have a retirement account. Read more: Stock market tumble booted workers from the 401(k) millionaire’s club

Question 5 of 10 Do you have revolving credit card debt? Yes No The average credit card balance is $5,221, according to bankrate.com. With the Fed set to raise rates again, the cost of credit will become even more expensive. The average credit card interest rate now tops 20 percent. The share of credit card revolvers, or those who carry over a monthly balance, rose 0.6 percentage points to 40.1 percent nationally in the fourth quarter of 2021, the American Bankers Association reported in May. Read more: 7 ways to lower your credit card debt after the Fed rate hike

Question 6 of 10 Do you have to pay for gas for the drive to work? Yes, but my job isn’t far from my home Yes, my daily commute is about 50 miles round trip Yes, my daily commute is more than 100 miles round trip I do not have to pay for gas or drive to work The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.33. Although prices have been coming down on fears of a recession, one of the biggest drivers of inflation has been the escalating fuel cost. Read more: Why Revive the Commute When Gas Prices Are So High?

Question 7 of 10 Are you looking to buy a home within six months to a year? Yes No Mortgage rates are the highest in more than a decade. As of July 21, the 30-year fixed rate was 5.54 percent, according to Freddie Mac. Interactive: Calculate how much more mortgages will cost as interest rates rise

Question 8 of 10 Do you have a fixed-rate mortgage? Yes No Not applicable because I rent Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) could be impacted by Fed rate increases. Read more: Five reasons why you shouldn’t buy a house right now

Question 9 of 10 Has your rent increased significantly? Yes No Not applicable because I’m a homeowner The median rent across the 50 largest metros jumped 14 percent year-over-year, according to Redfin. Rental housing demand is sky-high. Here’s why. Interactive: Rents are rising everywhere. See how much prices are up in your area.

