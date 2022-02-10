Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Does everything really cost more? Find out with our inflation quiz.

Your personal view of inflation has big implications for the economy. After 2021 saw the fastest price growth in almost four decades, policymakers worry we will start to see high price growth as the new normal.

If Americans expect prices to rise rapidly, they act in ways that drive prices even higher, buying more and demanding steeper raises.

But not every product has seen stratospheric price gains. In this quiz, you’ll see for yourself by estimating how the prices of 10 everyday items have changed over the past two years. Overall prices are up 9.0 percent since January 2020, but that isn’t the case for every item.

Inflation is typically measured annually, but annual change can be misleading right now because the coronavirus pandemic distorted many historical comparisons. Instead, we’ll ask you about the prices of items in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit.

See how well you know inflation and how you compare with other readers.

Gasoline 1 / 10 In January 2022 , a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline cost an average of $ 3.41. How much did it cost in January 2020 ? $ 3.41 January 2022 $ 2.66 Actual Submit $ 2.39 $ 4.43 Chicken 2 / 10 In January 2022 , a pound of boneless, skinless chicken breasts cost an average of $ 3.73. How much did it cost in January 2020 , if it followed national trends in the price of chicken ? $ 3.73 January 2022 $ 3.20 Actual Submit $ 2.98 $ 4.48 Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Beef 3 / 10 In January 2022 , a pound of ground beef cost an average of $ 5.17. How much did it cost in January 2020 ? $ 5.17 January 2022 $ 4.38 Actual Submit $ 4.14 $ 6.20 Apparel 4 / 10 This winter , a popular men’s suit jacket cost $ 280 on a top e-commerce website . How much did it cost in January 2020 , if it followed national trends in the price of men’s suits, sport coats and outerwear ? $ 280 January 2022 $ 292 Actual Submit $ 224 $ 336 Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Used cars 5 / 10 In late 2021 , a used car on CarMax cost an average of $ 27,995. How much did it cost in January 2020 , if it followed national trends in the price of used cars and trucks ? $ 27,995 January 2022 $ 18,113 Actual Submit $ 17,357 $ 38,633 Bicycles 6 / 10 This winter , a popular mountain bike cost an average of $ 1,108 on a top e-commerce website . How much did it cost in January 2020 , if it followed national trends in the price of sports vehicles ? $ 1,108 January 2022 $ 993 Actual Submit $ 886 $ 1,330 Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Furniture 7 / 10 This winter , a popular small couch cost an average of $ 519 on a top e-commerce website . How much did it cost in January 2020 , if it followed national trends in the price of living room, dining room and kitchen furniture ? $ 519 January 2022 $ 422 Actual Submit $ 415 $ 623 Electricity 8 / 10 In January 2022 , a household electric bill cost an average of $ 131. How much did it cost in January 2020 , if it followed national trends in the price of electricity ? $ 131 January 2022 $ 117 Actual Submit $ 105 $ 157 Airfare 9 / 10 In January 2022 , a domestic flight cost an average of $ 276. How much did it cost in January 2020 , if it followed national trends in the price of airline fares ? $ 276 January 2022 $ 336 Actual Submit $ 171 $ 381 Rent 10 / 10 In January 2022 , typical monthly rent cost $ 1,911. How much did it cost in January 2020 ? $ 1,911 January 2022 $ 1,801 Actual Submit $ 1,529 $ 2,293

Overall, prices grew nine percent in the past two years. In the past year alone, prices grew 7.2 percent, the fastest price growth the United States has seen since 1982. But workers’ purchasing power increased even faster. Average hourly earnings for nonmanagerial employees are up 12.6 percent over the past two years.

To be sure, in the past year inflation has outpaced earnings growth, meaning that in the short term workers have seen their purchasing power decrease even as their paychecks grow. But that doesn’t account for the stimulus and child tax credit, which helped many families stay ahead of inflation.

The Federal Reserve expects prices to rise 2.6 percent in 2021, but says that growth will slow to 2.3 percent in the following year and settle near its 2 percent target in the longer term. (The Fed targets a slightly different measure of inflation, one based on consumer spending.)

But forecasting inflation is difficult, and nobody, including the Fed, has a great track record.

To rein in prices, the Fed is likely in March to raise interest rates and stop the asset purchases that injected trillions of dollars into the economy. But if this year’s price surge persuades people like you to change their buying and investing behavior, that could force the Fed to take even more aggressive action to slow the economy and ratchet down our expectations.

Kevin Schaul, Peter Andringa and Erik Reyna contributed to this report.