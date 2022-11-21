Cutting-edge tech made this tiny country a major exporter of food

Produce A technician walks between walls growing cucumbers at PlantLab in Amsterdam. PlantLab specializes in technology for urban farming and has the biggest indoor farm in Europe, located in the heart of Amsterdam in the former IBM typewriter factory.

Nature is brutal. There can be too much sun. Or not enough. Bugs maraud. Rain washes seeds away.

“We believe we can do much better than nature,” said Eelco Ockers, chief executive of PlantLab, which develops and operates custom-built indoor farms worldwide — systems they call “plant production units.” Indoor vertical farmers trade in the free power of the sun for much more expensive electric light, but the benefit is they can much more easily control every variable to get consistent and reliable yield, Ockers said.

A company called B-Four Agro located in Warmenhuizen, grows lettuce and celery in greenhouses on water beds. The seedlings are first grown in a vertical farm before being moved to the water.

The three founders put together their first prototype in 2008 and launched the company in 2010, helping Dutch greenhouse and indoor farmers increase yields with LED lights even when the technology was in its infancy. They have a system whereby enough crops to supply 100,000 residents daily with nearly half a pound of fresh vegetables each can be grown in an area no larger than two football fields.

Koppert Cress is located in Westland. The company grows seedlings and other edible leaves and flowers in its innovative greenhouses. Koppert Cress uses LED lights to help improve the yield and quantity of crops, as well as to help intensify the flavor, aroma and presentation of the crops it grows.

Earlier this year PlantLab received 50 million euros (about $51.6 million) in investment capital to open more production sites outside the Netherlands to grow vegetables without pesticides or herbicides on a large scale very close to its consumers. The company’s goal is to expand more broadly in the United States, Asia and Latin America in the next five years, with the aim of having 250 acres of its vertical farms worldwide in the next 10 years.

PlantLab’s research and development center in Den Bosch is the largest such center for vertical farming in the world, and it uses limited light spectrum LEDs and plastic stacked production trays, and the plants grow in vermiculite with their roots in water. “Nothing is hand-harvested, nothing is touched by human hands,” Ockers said. The water is recirculated, meaning no water is lost in the growing process. For now, the system is most effective for growing leafy greens, herbs and tomatoes, but he said cucumbers, zucchinis and all types of berries are suited to this growing system. And by limiting the time between harvest and consumption, he said, food waste is minimized and nutrient density is much higher than traditionally grown crops.

Lettuces grown on water in a Siberia Greenhouse system in Maasbree.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Outdoor Farming Press Enter to skip to end of carousel Strip cropping is being tested by the Wageningen University & Research. Each color is a different crop. Large-scale strip trials are being conducted to see whether a robust, plant-based food production system can be created. Harvested potatoes at Arwin Bos’s farm in Zwanenburg. Broccoli seedlings — nurtured in a greenhouse nursery — are planted by a robot, and an employee checks to see if the robot missed any plants in Wieringermeer. Broccoli harvest is mostly done by migrant labor in the Netherlands. End of carousel

Picked tomatoes are loaded onto robotic cars to be transported to the packing department at Agro Care.

“If you were born in the city of glass you were going to work in the city of glass,” said Kees van Veen. Although it sounds like the start of a science-fiction novel, he was speaking about Westland, close to Rotterdam, where 80 percent of agricultural land is in glass greenhouses. He and friend Philip van Antwerpen bucked the odds, leaving Westland and starting Agro Care about an hour south in 1997, in an area close to the sea with lots of sun hours, winters that aren’t too cold and summers that aren’t too hot.

In 25 years, they grew to having 645 acres of tomatoes under glass and 1,500 employees. Their goal is to double that by 2030.

Agro Care is one of the leading tomato producers in Europe. The strings, which must be placed by hand, are used to help guide the plant to grow toward the sun.

The company was one of the first tomato growers to supplement natural light with artificial light and has grown into one of the largest tomato producers in Europe, producing nearly 200 million pounds a year, now with growing facilities in Morocco and Tunisia as well.

Axia Vegetable Seeds provides the majority of tomato seeds to Agro Care. This is their seed storage for tomato seeds in Naaldwijk. A kilogram of tomato seeds is more valuable than a kilogram of gold. Employees at Agro Care check for viruses at the tops of tomato plants.

The tomato plants are grown in small bags of rockwool substrate, like housing insulation, through which nutrients are introduced via water.

Agro Care also has greenhouses in Tunisia, Morocco and France.

The company’s significant achievement is changing the reputation of Dutch tomatoes — they’ve historically been known for hard, flavorless tomatoes harvested green. In 2000, Agro Care started with lights above the tomatoes and began harvesting them on the vine fully ripe. A quarter of the tomatoes stay in the Netherlands while the rest are shipped all over Europe.

Because of intensive electricity needs, Agro Care started its own small energy company. The carbon dioxide generated is used as a nutrient for the crop, piped into the greenhouses via huge ventilators, where it is turned into oxygen by the plants. The upshot is 99 percent efficiency and much less carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Dutch tomatoes are packed, many for export, in Maasdijk.

Onions Press Enter to skip to end of carousel Harvested onions at Michiel van Andel’s farm in Emmeloord. Onion seeds are sorted in the Netherlands. The exterior door of restrooms at Waterman Onions in Emmeloord. A worker at Waterman Onions stands among containers full of onions. Eighty-four percent of the onion harvest will be exported to 130 countries. End of carousel