Economy

From an 8-hour workday to Labor Day: Rail strikes that changed America

By Gillian Brockell | Sep 16, 2022

The White House announced a tentative deal between train carriers and labor unions Thursday, likely averting a national rail strike that could have tanked the U.S. economy.

Rail strikes and the threat of them have played a key role in American history, helping to bring about the eight-hour workday, federal recognition of Labor Day, and the advancement of Black civil rights.

Bettman Archive

Here’s a look at how other rail strikes have changed America.

Bettman Archive

Library of Congress

The Great Upheaval, 1877

The Great Upheaval began after four years of economic depression, in July 1877, when railroad bosses announced a 10 percent pay cut, the second in eight months.

Workers in Martinsburg, W.Va., responded by detaching train engines and barring them from moving.

Library of Congress

Library of Congress

The strike spread to Pittsburgh and then much of the Northeast, eventually involving about 100,000 workers.

Strikers rioted and burned train stations; about 100 were killed by militias and the National Guard.

The strike collapsed in weeks due to a lack of organization. In the end, they accomplished little.

Library of Congress

A group of men stand on abandoned railway cars during the Pullman strike in Chicago.

Kean Collection via Getty Images

Kean Collection via Getty Images

The Pullman Strike, 1894

The Pullman Strike was a solidarity strike with the factory workers who manufactured Pullman Palace train cars.

Their boss, George Pullman, was also their landlord, and cut wages 25 percent while refusing to lower rents.

As many as 250,000 rail workers and switchmen responded by refusing to touch trains that included Pullman cars, paralyzing rail traffic west of Chicago.

Kean Collection via Getty Images

Fotosearch via Getty Images

This was the first strike ended by court injunction. Labor leader Eugene V. Debs was imprisoned as a result.

Most historians agree that President Grover Cleveland made Labor Day a federal holiday as a concession to strikers.

Fotosearch via Getty Images

President Woodrow Wilson speaks to a crowd from the back of a train in January 1916.

Library of Congress

Library of Congress

Adamson Act, 1916

President Woodrow Wilson signed the Adamson Act of 1916, establishing an eight-hour workday and overtime compensation for interstate railroad workers.

Unions representing 94 percent of railway workers were prepared to strike after railroad companies refused to grant an eight-hour workday — a key demand of the labor movement as a whole.

It is the first law regulating private-sector work hours. Companies challenged the law all the way to the Supreme Court but failed.

Library of Congress

Illinois State troopers maintain order at railroad tracks during a railroad strike in 1922.

Bettman Archive

Bettman Archive

Railroad Shopmen’s Strike, 1922

By 1922, Congress had established a Railway Labor Board to mediate disputes between companies and unions. But when the board authorized a pay cut for railway shopmen (mechanics), they struck.

Many strikers wore their World War I military uniforms and carried signs reading: “We fought the world war so this country might live. Let us live.”

Bettman Archive

A guard is seated on a box by railroad tracks in D.C. during the railroad strike in 1922.

Library of Congress

Library of Congress

Companies aggressively countered the strikes, hiring private guards and nonunion “scab” workers. After two months, the strike collapsed; so did the labor board.

The Railway Labor Act of 1926, which strengthened arbitration procedures, passed in its aftermath.

Library of Congress

A. Phillip Randolph, president of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and chairman of the March on Washington Movement, speaks at the Fair Employment Practices Committee Day rally in New York in 1946.

Bettman Archive

Bettman Archive

Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, 1928

After the Civil War and Emancipation, the Pullman Co. hired thousands of Black workers to serve as porters on its luxurious train cars.

These jobs offered a measure of stability to Black men and their families, but hours were long, pay was low and porters endured a lot of indignities, like being called “George” by passengers, regardless of their actual names.

Bettman Archive

Members of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters celebrate the organization's 30th anniversary in 1955.

Bettman Archive

Bettman Archive

They unionized in 1925, led by civil rights leader A. Philip Randolph, and became the first major African American labor union. Black workers were barred from joining most other labor unions at the time.

The brotherhood threatened to strike in 1928 but ultimately didn’t.

In 1937, the company finally negotiated its first contract with the brotherhood, giving members the highest pay increase they had ever received.

Bettman Archive

This browser does not support the video element.

Universal Studios

Strike wave of 1945-1946

In the years following the end the of World War II, more than 4 million workers participated in strikes, including approximately 250,000 railway workers.

Largely protesting wage decreases, it is the closest the nation has come to a general strike.

Universal Studios

A Marine waits at a ticket window in Chicago during a rail strike in 1946.

Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

In 1947, Congress responded by passing, over President Harry S. Truman’s veto, the Taft-Hartley Act, limiting the rights of labor unions to strike.

Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

White-helmeted picketers walk away from a motors plant in Los Angeles after police used tear gas.

AP

AP

NYC transit strikes: 1966, 1980, 2005

New York City transit workers have struck three times, in 1966, 1980 and 2005, shutting down the subway (and buses).

Though it lasted 13 days and union leaders were jailed, the 1966 strike was considered a success by transit workers, who won most of their demands.

AP

New York City police restrain commuters at Penn Station during the transit strike in 1966.

Truman Moore/Chronicle Collection via Getty Images

Truman Moore/Chronicle Collection via Getty Images

The 1980 strike was a failure.

The weather was better than in 1966, and Mayor Ed Koch encouraged people to commute by foot instead.

Women wearing business suits and sneakers were everywhere, a trend that persisted after the strike and became the quintessential look of the 1980s.

Truman Moore/Chronicle Collection via Getty Images

Commuters carry bicycles up the steps as they cross the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan on April 1, 1980.

Carole Rene Perez/AP

Carole Rene Perez/AP

The 2005 strike lasted only two days — the weekend before Christmas, two of the busiest shopping days a year. Results were mixed; workers’ pensions were unchanged, but they won small pay increases and the right the use the restroom during a shift.

Carole Rene Perez/AP

Union transit workers keep warm around a fire outside a facility in New York in December 2005.

Gregory Bull/AP

Gregory Bull/AP

Strikers at a CSX railway switch yard next to the Ford Motor Co. 1991 in Dearborn, Mich.

Richard Sheinwald/AP

Richard Sheinwald/AP

1992 U.S. Railroad strike

The 1992 strike included only CSX Transportation workers, but since rail lines were so interconnected, the effects of it quickly spread.

The White House said it cost the economy $1 billion a day — $2.1 billion in today’s value. After only two days, Congress invoked a little-used law to force an end to the strike.

Richard Sheinwald/AP

Striking railroad union members wave to passing vehicles as they walk the picket line outside CSX in Tampa.

Chris O'Meara/AP

Chris O'Meara/AP

This week, train companies made a key concession, allowing workers time off for medical emergencies without being fired or punished.

Union members still need to ratify the deal, but another rail strike has been avoided for now.

Chris O'Meara/AP

CSX Transportation freight trains sit parked in a railroad yard ahead of a potential freight rail workers union strike in Louisville this week.

Luke Sharrett for The Washington Post

Luke Sharrett for The Washington Post

More from the Post

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing Monique Woo. Editing and production by Karly Domb Sadof