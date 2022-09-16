From an 8-hour workday to Labor Day: Rail strikes that changed America

Economy
The White House announced a tentative deal between train carriers and labor unions Thursday, likely averting a national rail strike that could have tanked the U.S. economy.
Rail strikes and the threat of them have played a key role in American history, helping to bring about the eight-hour workday, federal recognition of Labor Day, and the advancement of Black civil rights.
Bettman Archive
Here’s a look at how other rail strikes have changed America.
Bettman Archive
Library of Congress
The Great Upheaval began after four years of economic depression, in July 1877, when railroad bosses announced a 10 percent pay cut, the second in eight months.
Workers in Martinsburg, W.Va., responded by detaching train engines and barring them from moving.
Library of Congress
Library of Congress
The strike spread to Pittsburgh and then much of the Northeast, eventually involving about 100,000 workers.
Strikers rioted and burned train stations; about 100 were killed by militias and the National Guard.
The strike collapsed in weeks due to a lack of organization. In the end, they accomplished little.
Library of Congress
Kean Collection via Getty Images
The Pullman Strike was a solidarity strike with the factory workers who manufactured Pullman Palace train cars.
Their boss, George Pullman, was also their landlord, and cut wages 25 percent while refusing to lower rents.
As many as 250,000 rail workers and switchmen responded by refusing to touch trains that included Pullman cars, paralyzing rail traffic west of Chicago.
Kean Collection via Getty Images
Fotosearch via Getty Images
This was the first strike ended by court injunction. Labor leader Eugene V. Debs was imprisoned as a result.
Most historians agree that President Grover Cleveland made Labor Day a federal holiday as a concession to strikers.
Fotosearch via Getty Images
Library of Congress
President Woodrow Wilson signed the Adamson Act of 1916, establishing an eight-hour workday and overtime compensation for interstate railroad workers.
Unions representing 94 percent of railway workers were prepared to strike after railroad companies refused to grant an eight-hour workday — a key demand of the labor movement as a whole.
It is the first law regulating private-sector work hours. Companies challenged the law all the way to the Supreme Court but failed.
Library of Congress
Bettman Archive
By 1922, Congress had established a Railway Labor Board to mediate disputes between companies and unions. But when the board authorized a pay cut for railway shopmen (mechanics), they struck.
Many strikers wore their World War I military uniforms and carried signs reading: “We fought the world war so this country might live. Let us live.”
Bettman Archive
Library of Congress
Companies aggressively countered the strikes, hiring private guards and nonunion “scab” workers. After two months, the strike collapsed; so did the labor board.
The Railway Labor Act of 1926, which strengthened arbitration procedures, passed in its aftermath.
Library of Congress
Bettman Archive
After the Civil War and Emancipation, the Pullman Co. hired thousands of Black workers to serve as porters on its luxurious train cars.
These jobs offered a measure of stability to Black men and their families, but hours were long, pay was low and porters endured a lot of indignities, like being called “George” by passengers, regardless of their actual names.
Bettman Archive
Bettman Archive
They unionized in 1925, led by civil rights leader A. Philip Randolph, and became the first major African American labor union. Black workers were barred from joining most other labor unions at the time.
The brotherhood threatened to strike in 1928 but ultimately didn’t.
In 1937, the company finally negotiated its first contract with the brotherhood, giving members the highest pay increase they had ever received.
Bettman Archive
Universal Studios
In the years following the end the of World War II, more than 4 million workers participated in strikes, including approximately 250,000 railway workers.
Largely protesting wage decreases, it is the closest the nation has come to a general strike.
Universal Studios
Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images
In 1947, Congress responded by passing, over President Harry S. Truman’s veto, the Taft-Hartley Act, limiting the rights of labor unions to strike.
Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images
AP
New York City transit workers have struck three times, in 1966, 1980 and 2005, shutting down the subway (and buses).
Though it lasted 13 days and union leaders were jailed, the 1966 strike was considered a success by transit workers, who won most of their demands.
AP
Truman Moore/Chronicle Collection via Getty Images
The 1980 strike was a failure.
The weather was better than in 1966, and Mayor Ed Koch encouraged people to commute by foot instead.
Women wearing business suits and sneakers were everywhere, a trend that persisted after the strike and became the quintessential look of the 1980s.
Truman Moore/Chronicle Collection via Getty Images
Carole Rene Perez/AP
The 2005 strike lasted only two days — the weekend before Christmas, two of the busiest shopping days a year. Results were mixed; workers’ pensions were unchanged, but they won small pay increases and the right the use the restroom during a shift.
Carole Rene Perez/AP
Gregory Bull/AP
Richard Sheinwald/AP
The 1992 strike included only CSX Transportation workers, but since rail lines were so interconnected, the effects of it quickly spread.
The White House said it cost the economy $1 billion a day — $2.1 billion in today’s value. After only two days, Congress invoked a little-used law to force an end to the strike.
Richard Sheinwald/AP
Chris O'Meara/AP
This week, train companies made a key concession, allowing workers time off for medical emergencies without being fired or punished.
Union members still need to ratify the deal, but another rail strike has been avoided for now.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Luke Sharrett for The Washington Post
