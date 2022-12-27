See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

It was a tough year to make money in the stock market. The S&P 500 peaked on the first trading day of 2022 and never came close to revisiting its high point.

The widely used market gauge is on track for its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis. One thing explained stocks’ struggles: After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March to combat inflation and never stopped. Keep scrolling to see how the year unfolded.

It was the worst six-month start to a year since 1970. The government's — showing prices in December rose 7 percent annually — shaved 8 percent off stocks in two weeks. Later continued to show higher prices, spooking investors across the year. Aftershocks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattled global markets for food, fuel and fertilizer, putting further upward pressure on prices. Markets had their biggest drop in over a year on as oil prices spiked. In March the Fed responded to rising prices by . It would do so three times in the first half of 2022. On rates rose by the largest amount since 1994. Markets briefly rebounded after concern earlier in the week the Fed wouldn't do enough to combat inflation. Costly inventory buildups and shifting consumer tastes caused back-to-back earnings flops from Target and Walmart in , spiking recession fears. A summer bounce back faltered this fall, and the market is finishing up the second half of the year not far off from where it began. Strong earnings reports from companies like Apple and Alphabet in gave investors confidence companies could weather rising rates and a recession. Hiring was strong all year. In it was reported that unemployment had reached its pre-pandemic low the prior month. But investors worried a tight labor market might mean wage gains that fuel inflation. Stocks fell sharply on after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell indicated rates would remain high. And a disappointing inflation report sent the S&P down 4 percent, the worst day of the year. Two months later, the inflation fever finally broke with the release of October's consumer prices report. On , the S&P 500 jumped more than 5.5 percent, its biggest one-day gain since April 2020. Markets rose with the as Powell indicated he did not believe the United States was in a recession. But has rattled markets, as investors feared ever-higher borrowing costs. By rates were at their highest level since 2007. It will probably be one of the 10 worst performing years for the stock index in at least 90 years. In 2021, the market grew by nearly 27 percent — and nearly all those gains were erased this year. If you want to feel better about your investments, you'll need to go back to the start of 2020. Stocks have rebounded considerably from the brutal bear market at the start of the pandemic.

Looking ahead, Wall Street analysts say stocks won’t gain ground until the Fed stops raising rates. With policymakers promising at least two more rate increases in 2023, the next bull market is unlikely to start any time soon. While inflation is also bad for bonds, higher interest rates are making some safer investments, such as money market mutual funds and short-term Treasury securities, a better bet.

Editing by Jennifer Liberto, Kate Rabinowitz and Karly Domb Sadof.