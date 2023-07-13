What’s in your food? Find the artificial sweeteners in these sugar-free grocery items.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

This week, the World Health Organization is set to issue new safety warnings about aspartame, the most common artificial sweetener in diet sodas. But low- and no-calorie sugar substitutes aren’t just in diet beverages. They are in many grocery store staples and in nearly every aisle of the store. That includes products marketed as “healthy,” “no sugar added” and “low carb,” and customers often don’t know they are there.

“Looking at an ingredient list doesn’t give [people] the information they need to make good decisions because most people, regardless of education, do not know the names of artificial sweeteners,” said Fran Fleming-Milici, director of marketing initiatives at the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health at the University of Connecticut. In a recent Rudd survey of parents, more than 60 percent could not identify drinks that contained diet sweeteners, even when shown the information panel with nutrition and ingredient information.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

The Food and Drug Administration has labeled dozens of sweeteners safe, but little is known about their long-term effects on the body. Scrutiny of these sweeteners will probably increase as Americans take a closer look at the ultraprocessed foods they eat every day.

Are you able to spot the sweetener in these common grocery store products? Find them below to learn more about the substances making their way into our food.

1 of 6

Del Monte no-sugar-added mandarin oranges in water

Select the 3 sweetener s in the ingredients list: Mandarin oranges Water Sorbitol Acesulfame potassium Sucralose Cellulose Citric acid 3 remaining Reveal sweetener s Sorbitol is a sugar alcohol or polyol, which is synthetically extracted from glucose. It contains about one-third fewer calories than table sugar. It is often used in sugar-free candies. Acesulfame potassium was introduced in 1988. It may also be called acesulfame K or Ace-K. It is about 200 times sweeter than sugar and is often combined with other sweeteners. Brand names include Sunett and Sweet One. Sucralose, introduced in 1998, is about 600 times sweeter than sugar, has no calories and is sold under the brand name Splenda.

2 of 6

LC “low carb” plain English muffins

Select the 3 sweetener s in the ingredients list: Wheat protein isolates Resistant wheat starches Flax seed meal Vital wheat gluten Heavy cream Butter (pasteurized cream; natural flavors) Instant dry yeast Inulin (chicory root) fiber Salt Vinegar Calcium propionate (as a preservative) Organic stevia Natural luo han guo monk fruit 3 remaining Reveal sweetener s Inulin (chicory root) is a low-calorie sweetener made from a starchy substance found in a wide variety of plants. In a class of dietary fibers known as fructans, inulin is often sourced from the root of the chicory plant, which belongs to the dandelion family. It essentially passes through your body undigested. Stevia is a natural sugar substitute processed from the leaves of the stevia plant, which is native to South America but exported primarily by China. It was introduced in the United States in 2008 and is 200 to 400 times sweeter than table sugar and has no calories. Brand names include Truvia, SweetLeaf and Splenda Stevia (which is made from stevia leaf extract and erythritol). Luo han guo monk fruit extract (also called monk fruit extract or swingle fruit) is natural, derived from a small, round fruit native to southern China. Though it has been cultivated in China since the 13th century, the FDA didn’t recognize it as safe to be used in foods in the United States until 2010. It is 100 to 250 times sweeter than sugar but has no calories.

3 of 6

Pop Secret kettle corn

Select the 2 sweetener s in the ingredients list: Whole grain popcorn Palm oil Isomalt Natural and artificial flavors Salt Soy lecithin Sucralose Rosemary extract (to preserve freshness) Ascorbic acid (to preserve freshness) 2 remaining Reveal sweetener s Isomalt was developed in 1957 by a German company. It is often made from table sugar derived from beets. It is a sugar alcohol and often combined with other sweeteners to achieve the desired level of sweetness. Sucralose , which was also found in the mandarin oranges above, was discovered in 1976 when scientists bonded sucrose (table sugar) with chlorine and a researcher was asked to “test” the compound and misheard it as “taste” it. This popcorn isn’t advertised as a “reduced-sugar” or “diet” product.

4 of 6

Nuts ‘N More high-protein peanut spread

Select the 1 sweetener in the ingredients list: Peanuts Whey protein isolate Xylitol Peanut oil Palm oil Flax Natural flavor Sunflower lecithin 1 remaining Reveal sweetener Xylitol, commonly used in chewing gum, was discovered in 1891 in birch trees by a German chemistry professor. A sugar alcohol, it took off during World War II when sugar was being rationed. Xylitol is toxic for dogs because it triggers a dangerous release of insulin from the pancreas.

5 of 6

Happy Tot strawberry fruity sticks

Select the 2 sweetener s in the ingredients list: Organic sorghum flour Organic vegetable oil (organic sunflower oil and/or organic canola oil) Organic oat flour Organic agave inulin Organic tapioca flour Organic skim milk powder Organic apple powder Organic strawberry powder (organic strawberry powder; organic rice flour) Organic cocoa butter Organic sunflower lecithin Natural strawberry flavor Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) Calcium carbonate Mixed tocopherols (to preserve freshness) 2 remaining Reveal sweetener s Apple powder is made from freeze-dried and pulverized apples and has been used to flavor foods and add sweetness in baked goods and sauces for centuries. It is also used as a preservative. Agave inulin comes from a different source than most inulin, which is most often derived from chicory root. Inulin belongs to a class of fibers known as fructans and is found in the root of some plants as a means of storing energy.

6 of 6

Quest Nutrition’s Hero blueberry cobbler protein bar

Select the 3 sweetener s in the ingredients list: Protein blend (milk protein isolate; whey protein isolate) Allulose Soluble corn fiber Palm kernel oil Water Erythritol Sodium caseinate Butter (cream) Natural flavors Sea salt Cinnamon Palm oil Carrageenan Malic acid Vegetable juice concentrate (color) Sucralose Lecithin (sunflower and/or soy lecithin) 3 remaining Reveal sweetener s Allulose is relatively new, having been labeled as safe in 2012 by the FDA. At the time, the agency considered it a sugar, but in 2019, the FDA shifted course to treat it as a low-calorie sweetener. That allowed allulose to be excluded from total and added sugars on nutrition labels, which led to more manufacturers adopting it. It’s a simple sugar that occurs naturally in figs, wheat, maple syrup, jackfruit and other foods but that can’t be used by the body. It contains 10 percent of the calories of the same amount of table sugar. Erythritol is a sugar alcohol synthesized from corn that is commonly used as a food additive and as an ingredient in foods marketed for weight loss and diabetes management. Erythritol has been linked to heightened risk of heart attack, stroke and death, according to a recent study published in Nature Medicine. Sucralose, also found in the mandarin oranges and kettle corn above, is the most widely used artificial sweetener in the United States and is sold under the brand name Splenda.

Congrats, you found all the sweeteners!

There is a lack of scientific clarity about the safety of sugar alternatives, but the World Health Organization and other health authorities suggest avoiding them when possible. Consumers who want to eat healthier should look beyond the “healthy” and “low-sugar” labels on the front of the packaging and read the nutrition label to see what has been added to compensate for a reduction in sugar. Aside from table sugar, which is often called sucrose on nutrition labels, here are the most frequently used sweeteners to look for on ingredient lists.

Common sweeteners Acesulfame potassium (also called acesulfame K or Ace-K)

Advantame

Allulose (also called D-Psicose)

Aspartame

D-Tagatose

Erythritol

Isomalt

Lactitol

Maltitol

Mannitol

Monk fruit extract (also called Luo Han Guo fruit or swingle fruit extract)

Neotame

Saccharin

Sucralose

Stevia

Xylitol Download this card for reference