Unlike many new restaurants and most new insects, the Department of Data has survived a full year. And it’s a little-known fact that, for columns named after fictional federal agencies and their readers, the first anniversary is the hooded sweatshirt anniversary.

To celebrate, we asked the guys down in procurement to order up 10 official Department of Data hoodies, which we will now distribute through the approved channel: the 15-point Department of Data Factoid Retention Survey, otherwise known as the Anniversary Quiz.

If you take the quiz, score decently, screenshot your results and send them to me, you’ll have a chance to win one of these nifty hoodies. Along the way, you’ll learn where you might fit on the Department of Data org chart: Does your stupendous expertise qualify you for a super duper senior post? Or would you wind up as the office intern?

Let’s find out!

Question 1 of 15

What country dominates global beer exports, and what is its top brand?

Question 2 of 15

Natives of what state are least likely to leave by age 26?

Question 3 of 15

Who is credited with keeping Big Doughnut out of California?

Question 4 of 15

Which demographic group is most intensely concentrated in which industry?

Question 5 of 15

What is the last thing most Americans do before falling asleep at night?

Question 6 of 15

What fraction of American adults wear glasses?

Question 7 of 15

What are the most regretted baby names?

Question 8 of 15

What is the deadliest beast in North America?

Question 9 of 15

Where is the roundabout capital of America?

Question 10 of 15

What is the happiest, least stressful job in America?

Question 11 of 15

What is the most Midwestern thing on Earth?

Question 12 of 15

People from which country are not considered ‘Hispanic or Latino’ by the U.S. Census Bureau?

Question 13 of 15

Who is driving the boom in pet ownership?

Question 14 of 15

Which American hero is honored with the most statues and monuments?

Question 15 of 15

What is least likely to explain the absence of dead bugs on my windshield?

Howdy, friends! Now on to the tangible prizes. If you’re angling for one of those Department of Data hoodies, send your results here. A team of analysts is standing by to reward the 10 fastest (or funniest) respondents. Contest ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, with winners announced in our July 14 column. And don’t forget to scroll down to share your quiz results!

Meanwhile, as always, the Department of Data runs on your quantifiable queries. If you submit an idea or data set that inspires a column, we’ll send an official Department of Data button and ID card. And to get every question, answer and factoid in your inbox as soon as we publish, sign up here. Happy anniversary!

About this story

Linda Chong and Alyssa Fowers contributed to this quiz. Story editing by Lori Montgomery and Michelle Jaconi. Project editing by KC Schaper. Copy editing by Stu Werner. Illustration by Michelle Rohn. Art direction, design and development by Chloe Meister. Photo editing by Haley Hamblin. Additional support by Virginia Singarayar, Jordan Melendrez and Kathleen Floyd.