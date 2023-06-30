Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events

Analysis close Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events

Unlike many new restaurants and most new insects, the Department of Data has survived a full year. And it’s a little-known fact that, for columns named after fictional federal agencies and their readers, the first anniversary is the hooded sweatshirt anniversary.

To celebrate, we asked the guys down in procurement to order up 10 official Department of Data hoodies, which we will now distribute through the approved channel: the 15-point Department of Data Factoid Retention Survey, otherwise known as the Anniversary Quiz.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

If you take the quiz, score decently, screenshot your results and send them to me, you’ll have a chance to win one of these nifty hoodies. Along the way, you’ll learn where you might fit on the Department of Data org chart: Does your stupendous expertise qualify you for a super duper senior post? Or would you wind up as the office intern?

Let’s find out!

(Chris Carlson/AP)

Question 1 of 15 What country dominates global beer exports, and what is its top brand? Ireland and Guinness Netherlands and Heineken Mexico and Corona Mexico and Modelo Especial

(Brandon Thibodeaux for The Washington Post)

Question 2 of 15 Natives of what state are least likely to leave by age 26? Idaho Texas Hawaii New York

(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

Question 3 of 15 Who is credited with keeping Big Doughnut out of California? Mochinut founder Jaewook Ha, who married doughnuts with Japanese mochi “Donut King” Ted Ngoy, who led a Cambodian doughnut shop revolution Yum Yum Donuts founder Philip C. Holland, who pioneered the 14-doughnut dozen Hollywood director Frank Capra, who used only independent pastries in his films

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Question 4 of 15 Which demographic group is most intensely concentrated in which industry? Hispanic men in construction White women in education Black women in non-hospital medical care Asian men in financial, professional and technical industries

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

(Nadia Sablin for The Washington Post)

Question 5 of 15 What is the last thing most Americans do before falling asleep at night? Watch TV Read Use a computer or play video games Engage in personal grooming

(Debrocke/ClassicStock)

Question 6 of 15 What fraction of American adults wear glasses? one-eighth one-quarter one-half two-thirds

(HUM Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Question 7 of 15 What are the most regretted baby names? Jethro and Myrna Issac and Chole X Æ A-12 and Moon Unit Scoobert and Daphne

(Aristide Economopoulos for The Washington Post)

Question 8 of 15 What is the deadliest beast in North America? Black bears No, wait: Brown bears Feral pigs Cute little deer

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

(Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

Question 9 of 15 Where is the roundabout capital of America? West Mifflin, Pa. Nampa, Idaho Carmel, Ind. Okahumpka, Fla.

(Interim Archives/Getty Images)

Question 10 of 15 What is the happiest, least stressful job in America? Lumberjack Criminal defense lawyer specializing in the mishandling of classified documents Data columnist Realtor

(Tim Gruber for The Washington Post)

Question 11 of 15 What is the most Midwestern thing on Earth? Cheddar cheese Walleye Prune juice Twine

(Gregory Bull/AP)

Question 12 of 15 People from which country are not considered ‘Hispanic or Latino’ by the U.S. Census Bureau? Mexico Brazil Cuba Nicaragua

(AP for PetSmart)

Question 13 of 15 Who is driving the boom in pet ownership? Unmarried boomers facing the existential dread of retirement Married Gen Xers trying to liven up their empty nests Married millennials replacing the children they aren’t having Unmarried zoomers who got lonely during the pandemic

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Question 14 of 15 Which American hero is honored with the most statues and monuments? Martin Luther King Jr. Abraham Lincoln George Washington Casimir Pulaski

(iStock)

Question 15 of 15 What is least likely to explain the absence of dead bugs on my windshield? Climate change Rampant urbanization More cars with bigger windshields More aerodynamic car design

You need to answer every question to see your result. You’re missing questions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 .

Howdy, friends! Now on to the tangible prizes. If you’re angling for one of those Department of Data hoodies, send your results here. A team of analysts is standing by to reward the 10 fastest (or funniest) respondents. Contest ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, with winners announced in our July 14 column. And don’t forget to scroll down to share your quiz results!

Meanwhile, as always, the Department of Data runs on your quantifiable queries. If you submit an idea or data set that inspires a column, we’ll send an official Department of Data button and ID card. And to get every question, answer and factoid in your inbox as soon as we publish, sign up here. Happy anniversary!