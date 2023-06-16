The Super Eight: These companies have been a top workplace every year since 2013

Business
Matt Roth for The Washington Post
JRC Integrated Systems is a defense contractor founded by Tony Jimenez, a U.S. Military Academy graduate who earned a doctorate in high-energy electromagnetic physics. JRC’s first major contract had it handling advanced engineering services for the Missile Defense Agency. It later branched out to the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs, which support submarine-launched ballistic missiles. Next up? Hypersonic missiles.
Matt Roth for The Washington Post
Matt Roth for The Washington Post
ATS provides defense and intelligence communities operational products, services and solutions. Experiments with virtual reality include providing troops around the world with access to mutual calendars, rooms, and services.
Matt Roth for The Washington Post
Matt Roth for The Washington Post
A nonprofit, Noblis grew from a research lab into a science, technology and engineering company over 25 years. In 2021, the company acquired McKean Defense and its affiliates — now called Noblis MSD — to strengthen its capabilities and offerings to defense clients.
Matt Roth for The Washington Post
Dev Technology Group provides to federal agencies essential services such as biometrics and identity management, cloud native and container applications, and artificial intelligence learning.
Andre Chung for The Washington Post
Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is an intellectual property law firm in D.C. with over 40 years of experience helping companies to strategize, build and enforce worldwide IP portfolios.
Andre Chung for The Washington Post
Tom Brenner for The Washington Post
Started by submariners retired from the Navy, SPA has grown into an advisory and technical services firm within the global national security industry. One of the latest contracts includes assistance to Australia in acquiring nuclear submarines.
Tom Brenner for The Washington Post
Andre Chung for The Washington Post
Wilmer Hale is a full-service international law firm with 1,000 lawyers located throughout 13 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Andre Chung for The Washington Post
Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post
Appian provides a software development platform that combines intelligent automation and enterprise low-code development to deliver business applications to companies.
Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post
More from The Post
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Edited & Compiled by Bronwen Latimer