The Super Eight: These companies have been a top workplace every year since 2013

By Bronwen Latimer | Jun 16, 2023

JRC Integrated Systems: COO and President Tony Jimenez, left, and his father, Tony Jimenez, the company’s founder and CEO.

Matt Roth for The Washington Post

JRC Integrated Systems is a defense contractor founded by Tony Jimenez, a U.S. Military Academy graduate who earned a doctorate in high-energy electromagnetic physics. JRC’s first major contract had it handling advanced engineering services for the Missile Defense Agency. It later branched out to the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs, which support submarine-launched ballistic missiles. Next up? Hypersonic missiles.

ATS: Employees use virtual reality goggles and handsets to navigate meeting spaces via avatars seen on the wall monitor.

Matt Roth for The Washington Post

ATS provides defense and intelligence communities operational products, services and solutions. Experiments with virtual reality include providing troops around the world with access to mutual calendars, rooms, and services.

NOBLIS: Senior Bioinformatics and Life Science Manager Lauren Leone, left, learns how the Large Outdoor Rover prototype grabs soil samples from Mohammad Goli, center, and Drew Dudash in the Autonomous Systems Lab in Reston.

Matt Roth for The Washington Post

A nonprofit, Noblis grew from a research lab into a science, technology and engineering company over 25 years. In 2021, the company acquired McKean Defense and its affiliates — now called Noblis MSD — to strengthen its capabilities and offerings to defense clients.

Dev Technology Group: When the Smithsonian was looking for people to help them make the photographs and documents of the Freedmen’s Bureau, a social service agency created after President Abraham Lincoln freed enslaved people in 1863, into a searchable database, Dev Technology won the contract.

Dev Technology Group provides to federal agencies essential services such as biometrics and identity management, cloud native and container applications, and artificial intelligence learning.

Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox: Team members analyze some products from Thule, a client best known for its roof racks for cars. From left: Tracy Durkin, Mike Webb, Ivy Estoesta, Emma Blauser, Rebekah Holtz and Monica Riva Talley.

Andre Chung for The Washington Post

Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is an intellectual property law firm in D.C. with over 40 years of experience helping companies to strategize, build and enforce worldwide IP portfolios.

Systems Planning & Analysis: Team members in Alexandria engage in a war gaming exercise, an analytical tool for understanding potential conflicts both domestically and internationally.

Tom Brenner for The Washington Post

Started by submariners retired from the Navy, SPA has grown into an advisory and technical services firm within the global national security industry. One of the latest contracts includes assistance to Australia in acquiring nuclear submarines.

Wilmer Hale: From left, Brittany Warren, Brenda E. Lee, Christopher Cestaro, Matthew F. Ferraro, Michelle Feairl Brown, Catherine Carroll, Meg Bertoline, Avery Studer, Jose R. Romero, and Kevin Lamb.

Andre Chung for The Washington Post

Wilmer Hale is a full-service international law firm with 1,000 lawyers located throughout 13 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Appian: People attend the 2023 Appian World, an annual conference where developers can share information about end-to-end automation and other processes.

Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post

Appian provides a software development platform that combines intelligent automation and enterprise low-code development to deliver business applications to companies.

