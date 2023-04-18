The electric-vehicle market is suddenly brimming with choices, from hatchbacks to trucks to roomy SUVs. That’s great news for consumers, but it also means a dizzying and sometimes confusing array of options.

To help simplify things, we have compiled a guide that lets you compare price, battery range and the estimated environmental impact of manufacturing and driving some of the hottest electric cars on the market.

For this guide, the Washington Post looked at the nation’s top-selling electric models of 2022 and estimated their greenhouse gas emissions using MIT Trancik Lab’s carbon counter. We also used ratings from GreenerCars, which evaluates emissions and pollution generated by the manufacturing, charging and discarding or recycling the parts of each vehicle. And we analyzed rankings from Lead the Charge, a coalition of environmental and consumer groups that investigates how companies source their steel, aluminum and battery components. The organization measures the impacts of those supply chains on human health, biodiversity and resource depletion.

Some of these electric vehicles assembled in North America now qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500. Buyers will receive the tax credits if their adjusted gross income does not exceed $300,000 for married couples filing jointly, $225,000 for heads of households and $150,000 for all other taxpayers.

So whether you are in the market for a luxury sedan or an F-150, buckle up and let our guide steer you in the right direction.

BMW i4 Range: 235 to 301 miles

235 to 301 miles Price: $52,395 to $67,395

$52,395 to $67,395 Made: Munich Emissions per mile: 215.3 grams

215.3 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Above average

Above average Tax credit: $0 This baby screams “Beamer.” It’s got the classic look of the luxury brand, and might be right at home zipping down the Autobahn. But if you are going to shell out this much for a premium German car, you may be disappointed by the handling, according to Motortrend, which cautioned “the steering feels disconnected at points.” BMW has a relatively strong sustainability record and is building more sustainable and ethical supply chains than many other auto companies, according to Lead the Charge. (Mercedes) Mercedes EQS Range: 340 to 350 miles

340 to 350 miles Price: $104,400 to $132,450

$104,400 to $132,450 Made: Sindelfingen, Germany Emissions per mile: N/A

N/A GreenerCars Ranking: Average

Average Tax credit: $0 This luxury sedan boasts longer battery range than many EVs — and a high price tag. The car’s software “learns your face and fingerprint” and can tell who is speaking to it, Mercedes says. Motortrend reviewers criticized the “blob-like” appearance and the lack of a front trunk but praised the comfort, the onboard technology and the “unnatural cornering abilities.” Mercedes gets some of the highest marks from Lead the Charge for building fossil-free and ethical supply chains. But the EQS was found by GreenerCars to carry a heavier environmental footprint than many other electric sedans. (Polestar) Polestar 2 Range: 270 miles

270 miles Price: $48,400 to $70,000

$48,400 to $70,000 Made: Luqiao, China Emissions per mile: 237

237 GreenerCars Ranking: “Above average” or “Superior” *

“Above average” or “Superior” * Tax credit: $0

$0 *Depends on model and make The Polestar 2 is the first Chinese-manufactured EV to start catching on in the United States, a sign of that country’s lofty EV ambitions. Some U.S. buyers said they like the car’s pickup and appearance and chose it because they didn’t have to wait long to get one delivered. Polestar only went public recently, so Lead the Charge did not have the corporate filings needed to rate its sustainability, but its emissions per mile is relatively high. (Lucid) Lucid Air Range: 520 miles

520 miles Price: $87,400 to $138,000

$87,400 to $138,000 Made: Casa Grande, Ariz. Emissions per mile: 223.5 grams

223.5 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Average

Average Tax credit: $0 The Lucid AIR goes in a very different direction than all those luxury EVs from legacy brands hawking electric cars that look and feel very much like the gas model. Lucid is a start-up with Silicon Valley genes, and this high-end vehicle is aimed squarely at early adopters. Its signature feature is a battery that will carry you 516 miles down the highway. Lucid did not have a large enough market share to make it into Lead the Charge rankings. (Porsche) Porsche Taycan Range: 208 to 246 miles

208 to 246 miles Price: $88,150 to $191,450

$88,150 to $191,450 Made: Stuttgart, Germany Emissions per mile: 291.2 grams

291.2 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Average

Average Tax credit: $0 It costs HOW much? As they say, if you have to ask, you probably can’t afford it. But once you step on the pedal, this thing is going to shoot down the highway like a rocket, with Motortrend reporting “it feels and drives like a Porsche should.” Porsche did not have a large enough market share to make it into Lead the Charge rankings. The Taycan is the company’s only all-electric vehicle on the market. (Tesla) Tesla Model 3 Range: 272 to 358 miles

272 to 358 miles Price: $43,990 to $53,990

$43,990 to $53,990 Made: Austin; Fremont, Calif.; Shanghai and Berlin Emissions per mile: 161.8 grams

161.8 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Above average

Above average Tax credit: $3,750 or $7,500, depending on trim One of the most capable EVs at this price point. This sedan has built a reputation for being peppy, smooth and quiet. It has been around since 2017 and remains one of the most popular EVs on the market. Car and Driver calls it “the Tesla for the masses.” Despite Tesla’s reputation as the EV pioneer, the company’s sustainability scores with Lead the Charge are not particularly high. (Tesla) Tesla Model S Range: 396 to 405 miles

396 to 405 miles Price: $94,990 to $114,990

$94,990 to $114,990 Made: Austin; Fremont, Calif.; Shanghai and Berlin. Emissions per mile: 213.6 grams

213.6 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Average

Average Tax credit: $0 If you’ve got six figures to spend on an EV, this premium Tesla is worth a look. It’s got quite a range and Tesla says the top model will propel you from zero to 60 in 2 seconds. But competitors, such as Porsche and Lucid, are fast closing in. The company’s weak disclosure record on emissions and sourcing of materials moved Lead the Charge to rate a half dozen other auto companies higher.

Chevrolet Bolt EV Range: 259 miles

259 miles Price: $27,495 to $33,140

$27,495 to $33,140 Made: Lake Orion, Mich. Emissions per mile: 188.8 grams

188.8 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Average

Average Tax credit: $7,500 The smaller of Chevy’s two electric Bolt models is one of the lowest-priced EVs in the United States. That, and its presence on the market since 2016, have helped it attract a loyal following, despite some setbacks including a 2021 recall after roughly a dozen battery fires. The U.S.-manufactured Bolt EV had its best sales year ever in 2022, after General Motors made steep cuts to the sticker price. But General Motors is not keeping pace with several competitors in transitioning to more sustainable materials, according to Lead the Charge, which says it still has work to do. (Hyundai) Hyundai Ioniq 5 Range: 220 to 303 miles

220 to 303 miles Price: $41,450 to $57,795

$41,450 to $57,795 Made: Ulsan, South Korea Emissions per mile: 198.5 grams

198.5 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Above Average

Above Average Tax credit: $0 This South Korean EV with a futuristic look is one of the top-selling imported EVs in the United States. Ivy Smith, a professional stunt driver hired to whiz Washington Auto Show attendees around a track in the vehicle, said she appreciated its speed and safety features. “I’ve driven Tesla, all the models. I’ve driven an i8, I’ve driven a Prius. I kind of like this one,” she said of the Ioniq 5. One drawback: The car doesn’t qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit because it is made outside of North America. Lead the Charge finds the company’s record lacking in the areas of where and how it sources its materials. Most auto companies performed better. (Kia) Kia EV6 Range: 206 to 310 miles

206 to 310 miles Price: $48,700 to $63,620

$48,700 to $63,620 Made: Hwaseong, South Korea Emissions per mile: 200 grams

200 grams GreenerCars Ranking: “average” or “above average”*

“average” or “above average”* Tax credit: $0

$0 * Depends on vehicles outfitting Kia says this EV can charge 70 percent of its battery in 18 minutes at a fast charger, making it speedier than some other electric vehicles. Buyers say it is roomy inside and has a quiet, comfortable ride. Kia has room for improvement on sustainability. It gets some of the lowest marks in the industry from Lead the Charge, which found the company’s policies for sourcing steel, aluminum and battery components vague. (Mini/BMW Ag) Mini Cooper SE Range: 114 miles

114 miles Price: $34,225 to $36,700

$34,225 to $36,700 Made: Britain, China Emissions per mile: 183.5 grams

183.5 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Superior

Superior Tax credit: $0 This set of wheels builds the signature Mini look into a modestly powered vessel. The biggest drawback is its paltry range of 114 miles. Mini was excluded from Lead the Charge’s sustainability rankings due to its small EV market share. The brand’s parent company, BMW, did receive high scores but the sourcing and production methods for Mini are not necessarily the same. The Cooper SE won a lot of praise from GreenerCars, which ranked it the greenest car of 2023 due to its environmental footprint in comparison with other vehicles. (Nissan) Nissan Leaf Range: 149 miles

149 miles Price: Starts at $28,040

Starts at $28,040 Made: Smyrna, Tenn. Emissions per mile: 185.6 grams

185.6 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Superior

Superior Tax credit: $0 This hatchback is one of the oldest EV models on the market. You don’t buy it for the cool factor, but it remains a draw for urban dwellers running errands and EV-curious suburbanites who don’t want to break the bank. The company is not impressing sustainability advocates, with Lead the Charge rating it as a laggard on sourcing for steel and battery components. But the Leaf’s efficiency continues to impress GreenerCars, which ranked it the second-most green car in 2023, behind the Mini Cooper EV. (Volvo) Volvo C40 Recharge Range: 226 miles

226 miles Price: $56,395 to $64,925

$56,395 to $64,925 Emissions per mile: 247.4 grams Made: Ghent, Belgium

Ghent, Belgium GreenerCars Ranking: Superior

Superior Tax credit: $0 The sturdy station-wagon brand of the gasoline era has transitioned to the electric age with this crossover vehicle and its taller SUV cousin, the XC40 Recharge. Like the electric Polestar brand, Volvo Cars is headquartered in Sweden and controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu, who is pushing to build a global EV empire. Motortrend said the crossover had an attractive design and powerful motor, but less range and slower charging than competitors. Volvo has put a heavy emphasis on sustainability, and it is reflected in its Lead the Charge rating, which is the third highest of all automakers the group surveyed. (Volkswagen) Volkswagen VW ID.4 Range: 209 to 275 miles

209 to 275 miles Price: $38,995 to $55,245

$38,995 to $55,245 Made: Chattanooga, Tenn. Emissions per mile: 207.9 to 230.1 grams

207.9 to 230.1 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Above average

Above average Tax credit: $0 This small SUV is a good fit for devotees of the VW Tiguan. The battery range on lower end models is just average and there are other small EVs that provide a sportier driving experience. Like most European automakers, VW scores better than average on sustainability with Lead the Charge. It is making more progress than many other companies in tracking and improving its supply chains, and setting targets for the future.

Audi Q8 e-tron Range: 285 to 300 miles

285 to 300 miles Price: $75,595 to $78,995

$75,595 to $78,995 Made: Brussels Emissions per mile: N/A

N/A GreenerCars Ranking: N/A

N/A Tax credit: $0 This ride has most of the trimmings of the Audi SUV gas models: quiet cabin, notable pep, and that signature Audi design. It’s also got some serious hauling capacity and cool tech in the cockpit. Lead the Charge only provided sustainability ratings for parent company Volkswagen, which are strong. The Q8 e-tron models are not listed on the GreenerCars environmental impact ratings, but the organization said the model is similar to the e-tron quattro, which it ranked as “above average.” (Audi) Audi Q4 e-tron Range: 236 to 265 miles

236 to 265 miles Price: $48,800 to $56,800

$48,800 to $56,800 Made: Zwickau, Germany Emissions per mile: 221.5 to 236 grams

221.5 to 236 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Superior

Superior Tax credit: $0 This has Audi trappings with a somewhat more down-to-earth price tag than the brand’s more expensive EV models. It packs in the cutting edge gadgetry and premium features, with impressive range to boot. But it is a more compact offering and the cargo space may disappoint those looking to pack the trunk. Lead the Charge credits Audi’s parent company, Volkswagen, with taking steps to source its steel, aluminum and battery materials in environmentally responsible ways, but wants the company to take more aggressive strides in the area. (BMW) BMW iX Range: 274 to 324 miles

274 to 324 miles Price: $85,095 to $109,895

$85,095 to $109,895 Made: Dingolfing, Germany Emissions per mile: 269.4 grams

269.4 grams GreenerCars Ranking: “ Superior” or “above average”*

Superior” or “above average”* Tax credit: $0

$0 *Depends on vehicle’s build With a fast-charging battery that can take you 300 miles on a charge and a jazzy infotainment system, this should be an easy transition for lovers of luxury SUVs, albeit with a steeper price tag. BMW is another European automaker with a relatively strong sustainability record. Lead the Charge identifies it as off to a stronger start than many other auto companies in building sustainable and ethical supply chains. (Chevrolet) Chevrolet Bolt EUV Range: 247 miles

247 miles Price: $28,795 to $38,950

$28,795 to $38,950 Made: Lake Orion, Mich. Emissions per mile: 195.4 grams

195.4 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Average

Average Tax credit: $7,500 The Bolt EUV is the larger of Chevy’s two Bolt models, which together were General Motors’s top-selling EV franchise in the United States last year. The SUV and its smaller sister, the Bolt EV, have some of the lowest starting prices on the U.S. electric market. For an entry-level electric vehicle, the Bolt EUV comes with nice interior technologies including a 10-inch touch screen on the dash and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, Motortrend said. Top trim levels can include Chevy’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system. Parent company GM’s promise to stop making gas-powered cars by 2035 got a lot of attention. But GM ranks as a laggard in the Lead the Charge ratings, with significant work to do in finding sustainable materials and disclosing how it is going about it. (Ford) Ford Mustang Mach-E Range: 247 to 312 miles

247 to 312 miles Price: Starting prices from $45,995 to $63,995

Starting prices from $45,995 to $63,995 Made: Cuautitlán, Mexico Emissions per mile: 219.7 to 246.9 grams

219.7 to 246.9 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Above average

Above average Tax credit: $3,750 Stamping the Mustang brand on this four-door EV has caused some grumbling among devotees of the gas-powered original, who complain that the vehicles look nothing alike. Still the Mach-E is winning fans, who say they like the handling and the quiet, comfortable ride. The company ranks as an industry leader under Lead the Charge scoring, which highlights its efforts to source aluminum and battery components responsibly. (Kia) Hyundai Kona EV Range: 258 miles

258 miles Price: $33,550 to $41,550

$33,550 to $41,550 Made: Ulsan, South Korea Emissions per mile: 186.4 grams

186.4 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Superior

Superior Tax credit: $0 More expensive than a Chevy Bolt and less expensive than Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, the Kona EV is the electric version of the South Korean automaker’s small gas-powered SUV. Consumer Reports said the EV has “nimble handling” but a “stiff” ride. Lead the Charge finds the company’s record lacking in where and how it sources its materials. Most auto companies performed better. But this vehicle gets high marks from GreenerCars for its fuel economy and emissions profile, earning a spot on its dozen greenest cars of 2023 list. (Kia) Kia Niro EV Range: 253 miles

253 miles Price: $39,550 to $47,630

$39,550 to $47,630 Made: Hwaseong, South Korea Emissions per mile: 195.5 grams

195.5 grams GreenerCars Ranking: above average

above average Tax credit: $0 Smaller and less expensive than Kia’s EV6, the Niro still has an interior that is “appreciably spacious and practical,” according to Motortrend reviewers, who judged the vehicle’s ride “a bit too stiff.” They added that the car has a “reasonable” range, but that it doesn’t charge as quickly as some rivals. Kia gets some of the lowest marks in the EV industry from Lead the Charge, based on the company’s policies for sourcing steel, aluminum and battery components. (Tesla) Tesla Model Y Range: 303 to 330 miles

303 to 330 miles Price: $53,490 - $56,990

$53,490 - $56,990 Made: Austin; Fremont, Calif.; Shanghai and Berlin. Emissions per mile: 192.6 to 207.6 grams

192.6 to 207.6 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Superior

Superior Tax credit: $7,500 This functional crossover with the glass roof dominates EV sales. About 300,000 of them are on the road. It gives you access to the expansive Tesla charging network, lots of cabin space and some interesting tech. Worried about being an EV guinea pig as all the other brands are finally getting around to making the transition? This one is no newcomer. The company’s weak disclosure record on emissions and sourcing of materials moved Lead the Charge to give a low rating. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg News) Tesla Model X Range: 333 to 348 miles

333 to 348 miles Price: $109,990 to $119,900

$109,990 to $119,900 Made: Austin; Fremont, Calif.; Shanghai and Berlin. Emissions per mile: 232.9 to 264.4 grams

232.9 to 264.4 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Superior

Superior Tax credit: $0 The falcon style doors, the unorthodox steering yoke, and the promise of Autosteer for city settings (Tesla is still working on it) give this car “Back to the Future” vibes. It’s fast but also an SUV, with room for a third row of seats for the kids. The company’s weak disclosure record on emissions and sourcing of materials moved Lead the Charge to rate the company poorly, though it does give Tesla points for working to rid human rights abuses from its supply chain. (Volvo) Volvo XC40 Recharge Range: 223 miles

223 miles Price: $54,645 to $66,775

$54,645 to $66,775 Made: Ghent, Belgium Emissions per mile: 265.5 grams

265.5 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Superior

Superior Tax credit: $0 If you are looking for an electric SUV that also allows you to ask Google for directions and music, the XC40 could be for you. Motortrend called it quick, stylish and quiet but criticized its relatively limited range. Volvo has put a heavy emphasis on sustainability, and it is reflected in its Lead the Charge rating, which is the third highest of all automakers graded. The company has become an industry leader in working to source sustainable steel, aluminum and battery components.

Ford F-150 Lightning Range: 240 to 320 miles

240 to 320 miles Price: Starting prices from $55,974 to $96,874

Starting prices from $55,974 to $96,874 Made: Dearborn, Mich. Emissions per mile: 312 to 325.9 grams

312 to 325.9 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Superior

Superior Tax credit: $7,500 Ford’s F-series truck has been America’s best selling vehicle for decades. The Detroit automaker is hoping to keep its good thing going with the electric version, which has a long waiting list. The pickup stands out for its massive front trunk that even includes a drain so owners can fill it with ice and use it as a cooler. One drawback: the Lightning struggles to tow as well as its gas-fired predecessor. Ford ranks as an industry leader under Lead the Charge scoring, which highlights its efforts to source aluminum and battery components responsibly. However, a recent Bloomberg investigation traced much of the aluminum in the F-150 to a refinery in Brazil accused of sickening thousands of people. (Rivian) Rivian R1T Range: 260 to 400 miles

260 to 400 miles Price: $73,000 to $102,300

$73,000 to $102,300 Made: Normal, Ill. Emissions per mile: 330.9 grams

330.9 grams GreenerCars Ranking: Above average

Above average Tax credit: $0 With its striking looks and off-roading capabilities, Rivian’s electric truck has a long waiting list of well heeled buyers. Motortrend reviewers called it “the electric truck of the future,” saying “no other truck on the market can match its combination of on-road agility and off-road prowess.” Rivian, founded by MIT graduate R.J. Scaringe, says it is building a network of fast-charging stations at 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada that are 100 percent powered by renewable energy. The chargers, for Rivian drivers only, can add up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes, the company says. The company did not get ranked by Lead the Charge, due to its small market share.

