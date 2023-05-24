Business

Are home prices falling? See what it’s like in your area.

By
, 
and 
 

Home prices are falling in housing markets around the country after surging during the pandemic. But where you live makes a huge difference.

What’s the situation in your neighborhood? Enter your Zip code and keep scrolling to see how home prices have changed in your community and rest of the nation.

Enter your zip code

or

See notable trends in:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Austin
  3. San Francisco
Housing price change from 2022 to 2023
  • -10% and less
  • -5%
  • No change
  • +5%
  • +10%
  • +20%
  • +50% and up

    • Since last March, home prices in the XX Zip code increased/decreased by XX%

    However, even in areas where home prices have declined over the past year, they remain significantly higher than 2019.

    Of the hundreds of counties nationwide where prices fell in the year ending in March, 77 percent were in the West. Prices in these counties grew faster than in the rest of the country during 2021 and 2022 as buyers flocked to pandemic boomtowns in search of more space, a change of scenery and more affordable housing. This year, prices have cooled significantly in every large Western metro and suburban county.

    Jump ahead to explore the home prices map

    “The western U.S. was hit the hardest last year,” said Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda, a housing data and consulting firm — especially as interest rates rose.

    Each dot is a county. Keep scrolling to see how home prices changed each month.

    The covid-19 pandemic is declared and interest rates bottom out, two forces that would transform the housing market.

    By summer, home prices were soaring up …

    … and up.

    National home prices grew nearly 20 percent year over year.

    Much of the growth was in the West, but it wouldn’t last.

    Growth peaked in March 2022, the same month interest rates began to rise.

    Growth retreated and prices even fell in some places.

    Particularly in the West.

    By March 2023, home prices had fallen in 13 percent of counties nationwide. In the West, nearly 7 in 10 counties experienced falling prices.

    King County, home to Seattle, saw the largest price drop, with home values falling 12 percent year over year. Of the 10 counties where home values fell most dramatically, half are in California.

    But falling prices weren’t isolated in the West. In Austin and surrounding Travis Country, home prices have fallen 12 percent over the past year — the second largest drop in the country — due in part to economic troubles in the tech industry.

    Markets in the Northeast and the Southeast have largely held their ground because houses there are not overvalued, said Nicholas Gerli, founder and chief executive of Reventure Consulting. Inventory, meanwhile, is “scary low,” he said. In Hartford, Conn., for instance, home prices have risen 8 percent since last year.

    Home prices in large metro areas have fallen faster than in smaller cities and towns as rising interest rates have put mortgages out of reach for buyers struggling to find affordable housing.

    Percent of counties, by change in home value

    from March to March

    Below 0%

    Over 0%−9%

    10%−19%

    20% or more

    Large metro

    %

    100

    75

    25

    50

    0

    2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    Large suburban

    %

    100

    75

    25

    50

    0

    2023

    2020

    Medium or small metro

    %

    100

    75

    25

    50

    0

    2023

    2020

    Small town or rural

    %

    100

    75

    25

    50

    0

    2023

    2020

    Percent of counties, by change in home value from

    March to March

    Below 0%

    Over 0%−9%

    20% or more

    10%−19%

    Large metro

    %

    100

    75

    25

    50

    0

    2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    Large suburban

    %

    100

    75

    25

    50

    0

    2023

    2020

    Medium or small metro

    %

    100

    75

    25

    50

    0

    2023

    2020

    Small town or rural

    %

    100

    75

    25

    50

    0

    2023

    2020

    Percent of counties, by change in home value from March to March

    Below 0%

    Over 0%−9%

    20% or more

    10%−19%

    Medium or

    small metro

    Small town or rural

    Large metro

    Large suburban

    100

    %

    75

    50

    25

    0

    2020

    ’21

    ’22

    ’23

    2020

    ’23

    2020

    ’23

    2020

    ’23

    Home prices have fallen in four of ten counties in large metro areas over the past year compared to just one in ten rural counties. One of the worst performing markets was San Francisco, where average home prices have fallen nearly 11 percent compared to last year.

    Because they tend to be more affordable, smaller markets have been able to hold their value — and even increase prices — despite rising mortgage rates, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors. Of the ten housing markets where prices rose the most over the past year, the average home value in seven of them is less than $300,000.

    See how home prices have changed near you

    Hover for more info or type in a new Zip code
    Explore Map
    About this story

    Analysis based on Home Price Index data provided by Black Knight Data & Analytics, LLC. The Home Price Index data most represents the average home value and is based on price levels derived from a weighted, repeat-sales index measures average price changes in repeat sales or refinancing. The data included the 1,955 counties and 10,974 Zip codes with the highest volume of monthly sales from January 2019 to March 2023. Teton County, Wyo. and Nantucket County, Mass. were excluded from the graphic showing change over time because they were notable outliers with a typical home price in excess of $1.9 million.

    Editing by Kate Rabinowitz, Karly Domb Sadof and Reuben Fischer-Baum.