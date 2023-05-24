Are home prices falling? See what it’s like in your area.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Home prices are falling in housing markets around the country after surging during the pandemic. But where you live makes a huge difference.

Since last March, home prices in the XX Zip code increased/decreased by XX% However, even in areas where home prices have declined over the past year, they remain significantly higher than 2019.

Of the hundreds of counties nationwide where prices fell in the year ending in March, 77 percent were in the West. Prices in these counties grew faster than in the rest of the country during 2021 and 2022 as buyers flocked to pandemic boomtowns in search of more space, a change of scenery and more affordable housing. This year, prices have cooled significantly in every large Western metro and suburban county.

“The western U.S. was hit the hardest last year,” said Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda, a housing data and consulting firm — especially as interest rates rose.

Each dot is a county. Keep scrolling to see how home prices changed each month. The covid-19 pandemic is declared and interest rates bottom out, two forces that would transform the housing market. By summer, home prices were soaring up … … and up. National home prices grew nearly 20 percent year over year. Much of the growth was in the West, but it wouldn’t last. Growth peaked in March 2022, the same month interest rates began to rise. Growth retreated and prices even fell in some places. Particularly in the West. By March 2023, home prices had fallen in 13 percent of counties nationwide. In the West, nearly 7 in 10 counties experienced falling prices.

King County, home to Seattle, saw the largest price drop, with home values falling 12 percent year over year. Of the 10 counties where home values fell most dramatically, half are in California.

But falling prices weren’t isolated in the West. In Austin and surrounding Travis Country, home prices have fallen 12 percent over the past year — the second largest drop in the country — due in part to economic troubles in the tech industry.

Markets in the Northeast and the Southeast have largely held their ground because houses there are not overvalued, said Nicholas Gerli, founder and chief executive of Reventure Consulting. Inventory, meanwhile, is “scary low,” he said. In Hartford, Conn., for instance, home prices have risen 8 percent since last year.

Home prices in large metro areas have fallen faster than in smaller cities and towns as rising interest rates have put mortgages out of reach for buyers struggling to find affordable housing.

Percent of counties, by change in home value from March to March Below 0% Over 0%−9% 10%−19% 20% or more Large metro % 100 75 25 50 0 2023 2022 2021 2020 Large suburban % 100 75 25 50 0 2023 2020 Medium or small metro % 100 75 25 50 0 2023 2020 Small town or rural % 100 75 25 50 0 2023 2020 Percent of counties, by change in home value from March to March Below 0% Over 0%−9% 20% or more 10%−19% Large metro % 100 75 25 50 0 2023 2022 2021 2020 Large suburban % 100 75 25 50 0 2023 2020 Medium or small metro % 100 75 25 50 0 2023 2020 Small town or rural % 100 75 25 50 0 2023 2020 Percent of counties, by change in home value from March to March Below 0% Over 0%−9% 20% or more 10%−19% Medium or small metro Small town or rural Large metro Large suburban 100 % 75 50 25 0 2020 ’21 ’22 ’23 2020 ’23 2020 ’23 2020 ’23

Home prices have fallen in four of ten counties in large metro areas over the past year compared to just one in ten rural counties. One of the worst performing markets was San Francisco, where average home prices have fallen nearly 11 percent compared to last year.

Because they tend to be more affordable, smaller markets have been able to hold their value — and even increase prices — despite rising mortgage rates, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors. Of the ten housing markets where prices rose the most over the past year, the average home value in seven of them is less than $300,000.

