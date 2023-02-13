Electric vehicles need lithium. See how they get it.

Lithium has never been more in demand. The soft, silvery metal gives batteries more life and allows them to hold a longer charge. A lithium-ion battery is likely powering the device you’re using right now to read these words. And if you own an electric vehicle, these batteries make it go.

With EVs now accounting for 10 percent of all new-car sales globally, there’s a scramble to get more lithium. For now, there are two ways to extract it from the earth.