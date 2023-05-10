Think you can tame the national debt? Play our budget game.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Everyone in Washington seems to think the national debt is too big. They just can’t agree on what to do about it.

Maybe you can help!

How would you raise and spend money if you ran the federal government? Would you fund universal preschool? Lower the corporate tax rate? Boost Social Security payments? Extend the 2017 tax cuts?

We made a game that lets you make the decisions — and shows you what kind of budgeter you are.

Remember, this isn’t easy. You, and every player, have inherited a debt of $31 trillion. Without any changes, it’s projected to grow to a whopping $52 trillion by the end of the next decade.

Swipe through the decision cards below to see how your favorite policies would change the nation’s budget math by 2033, and what kind of fiscal politician that makes you.

Changes to projected debt Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement The national debt is expected to hit $51.8 trillion in 10 years. You opted to keep the status quo and voted no on every policy decision, leaving the debt level unchanged. 1/20 You decide Each card holds a policy decision. Swipe to decide. Pick any option to start. Swipe left, or tap No , to keep the status quo Swipe right, or tap Yes , to enact a policy No Info Yes Each policy has pros and cons, based on Post reporting. You can read about them on the back of each card. Back