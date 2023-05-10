Think you can tame the national debt? Play our budget game.

Cutting the debt significantly is very hard. Here’s how some far more drastic options would affect government borrowing, assuming none of the changes you made above were implemented. None of these ideas are under serious consideration in Washington, and most people would consider them too radical to pass into law. And even doing these would still leave trillions in debt.
These top-line numbers are animating the debt ceiling fight. But most economists tend to focus on how the size of the debt compares to the size of the overall economy. Because the economy is projected to grow, policies that stabilize the debt — even at a high level — would begin to solve the debt problem by causing it to shrink as a percentage of the nation’s gross domestic product.
The national debt is projected to keep growing as a share of the economy, eventually reaching 120 percent of GDP. At that point, it would be 20 percent bigger than the nation’s entire annual economic output.
So no matter what happens in the current debt ceiling fight, the broader debate over what to do about government borrowing is unlikely to end anytime soon.
About this story
It is difficult to model the precise impact of policy changes on the federal budget, particularly when implementing many large-scale changes at once, but this project is designed to give readers a rough sense of the scale of how much various spending and taxes program cost.
The numbers used in this project are based on estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, the Joint Committee on Taxation, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the Brookings Institution, the Tax Foundation, the Manhattan Institute and the Education Data Initiative.
Top illustration: Washington Post illustration; iStock. Additional illustrations by Talia Trackim. Editing by Kate Rabinowitz, Mike Madden and Karly Domb Sadof.