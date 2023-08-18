The high-tech, super-secure government warehouse where old cash dies

The $5 bill in your wallet. The $20 bill in the cash register. The $100 bill at the bank. You may be using less cash day-to-day, but some $2 trillion of paper currency keeps the economy churning so that people can exchange, handle and spend money with ease.

But wait, does that $20 bill have a tear down the middle? Did someone take a Sharpie to that $100 bill?

If so, it is time for the Federal Reserve to step in. It is one of the central bank’s lesser-known, but hugely significant roles: inspecting millions of paper notes every year so you can actually use all the bills that wind up in your wallet.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

On a July afternoon, we watched the process unfold at a Baltimore facility that is part of the Richmond Fed. The various steps link together armored carriers, experienced staffers, high-velocity machines and, for the bills that meet their end, a dumpster full of shredded, used-to-be-money confetti. (We’ve lined up some faulty bills so you can test your knowledge here, too.)

The journey takes place almost entirely behind the scenes, securely shielded from public view. When run smoothly, it makes it possible for us all to use cash without a second thought. It is a bedrock of the economy. And here’s how it works.