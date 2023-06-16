Top Workplaces 2023
First.
Many of us associate a feeling with this word when we see it, but this word is a powerhouse in its own right. It is an adjective, an adverb, and a noun.
At first glance (adjective).
Ask first (adverb).
This company finished first (noun).
It’s a lot of weight to carry for such a little word, and yet it does, not unlike the 39 companies — almost 1 out of 5 — that made this year’s Top Workplaces for the first time.
To get on this list is no small feat. Over 35 percent of a company workforce must have answered 24 questions in an annual survey administered by Energage, a company based in Exton, Pa. This year the survey went to 6,865 organizations. The answers are the data that percolate into a ranking.
Eight of the companies made it into the rankings each of the 10 years The Washington Post has dedicated to publishing the list, an anniversary that is also a milestone … and a first.
Largest
- Founded: 1955
- Employees: 1,170 local
- Sector: Senior living and health-care services
- goodwinliving.org
A nonprofit organization based in Alexandria, Va., Goodwin Living serves more than 3,000 senior citizens in the D.C. region, including home care, and the management of two senior living facilities that offer both independent and assisted living. Members of the staff, who come from a multitude of different countries, can participate in career development programs as well as receive cash grants in times of hardship. Since launching in 2018, the Goodwin Living citizenship program has supported nearly 100 staff members on their way to citizenship.
Large
- Founded: 1999
- Employees: 87 staff; 945 real estate agents locally
- Sector: Real estate
- c21nm.com
President Mary Lynn Stone and CEO Todd Hetherington both helped military families relocate before they merged their two companies to create Century 21 New Millennium. Besides being the sixth year to place in Top Workplaces, this franchise has also been the No. 1 Century 21 franchise in the Mid-Atlantic region for the past 21 years. The company offers its agents access to group medical insurance, a benefit not typically available to independent contractors.
Midsize
- Founded: 2005
- Employees: 210 local
- Sector: Federal contractor
- fts-intl.com
Supporting the U.S. government and intelligence community, FTS is dedicated to hiring elite subject matter experts to tackle some of the biggest national security challenges. The government contractor, which has been ranked by The Post as a top workplace for eight straight years, has a high retention rate (94 percent) and employee referral rate (75 percent). Workers value their high-level and supportive teammates, inclusive and engaging leadership, and important mission to protect the country.
Small
- Founded: 2009
- Employees: 78 local; 90 worldwide
- Sector: Information technology
- canopyone.com
Canopy One, based in Chantilly, Va., provides cybersecurity, data analytics and other IT services to firms in the health-care, retail, manufacturing and banking sectors, as well as to government clients. Employees said they feel appreciated and enjoy the work flexibility. “I love my job because no day is ever the same,” one employee said. “Each day I am presented with new challenges and situations, which really helps me to stay focused and interested.”