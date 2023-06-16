Top Workplaces 2023

First.

Many of us associate a feeling with this word when we see it, but this word is a powerhouse in its own right. It is an adjective, an adverb, and a noun.

At first glance (adjective).

Ask first (adverb).

This company finished first (noun).

It’s a lot of weight to carry for such a little word, and yet it does, not unlike the 39 companies — almost 1 out of 5 — that made this year’s Top Workplaces for the first time.

To get on this list is no small feat. Over 35 percent of a company workforce must have answered 24 questions in an annual survey administered by Energage, a company based in Exton, Pa. This year the survey went to 6,865 organizations. The answers are the data that percolate into a ranking.

Eight of the companies made it into the rankings each of the 10 years The Washington Post has dedicated to publishing the list, an anniversary that is also a milestone … and a first.