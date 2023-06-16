Top Workplaces 2023

(Staff Sgt. Daniel Love/U.S. Army)
(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)

(Stephen Voss for The Washington Post)
(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
(Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
Washington Post Staff photo
By Washington Post Staff

First.

Many of us associate a feeling with this word when we see it, but this word is a powerhouse in its own right. It is an adjective, an adverb, and a noun.

At first glance (adjective).

Ask first (adverb).

This company finished first (noun).

It’s a lot of weight to carry for such a little word, and yet it does, not unlike the 39 companies — almost 1 out of 5 — that made this year’s Top Workplaces for the first time.

To get on this list is no small feat. Over 35 percent of a company workforce must have answered 24 questions in an annual survey administered by Energage, a company based in Exton, Pa. This year the survey went to 6,865 organizations. The answers are the data that percolate into a ranking.

Eight of the companies made it into the rankings each of the 10 years The Washington Post has dedicated to publishing the list, an anniversary that is also a milestone … and a first.

Largest

1. Goodwin Living
Brianna Johnson chats with residents Ann Withers, center, and Julia Hall during an Earth Day event at Goodwin Living in Alexandria. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
  • Founded: 1955
  • Employees: 1,170 local
  • Sector: Senior living and health-care services
  • goodwinliving.org

A nonprofit organization based in Alexandria, Va., Goodwin Living serves more than 3,000 senior citizens in the D.C. region, including home care, and the management of two senior living facilities that offer both independent and assisted living. Members of the staff, who come from a multitude of different countries, can participate in career development programs as well as receive cash grants in times of hardship. Since launching in 2018, the Goodwin Living citizenship program has supported nearly 100 staff members on their way to citizenship.

2. Federal National Mortgage Association
3. Aledade Inc.
4. Great American Restaurants
5. Navy Federal Credit Union
6. Capital One Financial Group
7. Bozzuto
8. CGI
9. GDIT
10. ECS
11. CACI International
12. Chemonics
13. AARP
14. Magellan Federal
15. Jim Koons Automotive
16. Adventist HealthCare
16. Qinetiq
17. Patient First

Large

1. Century 21 New Millennium
Century 21 New Millennium CEO Todd Hetherington and President Mary Lynn Stone. (Stephen Voss for The Washington Post)
  • Founded: 1999
  • Employees: 87 staff; 945 real estate agents locally
  • Sector: Real estate
  • c21nm.com

President Mary Lynn Stone and CEO Todd Hetherington both helped military families relocate before they merged their two companies to create Century 21 New Millennium. Besides being the sixth year to place in Top Workplaces, this franchise has also been the No. 1 Century 21 franchise in the Mid-Atlantic region for the past 21 years. The company offers its agents access to group medical insurance, a benefit not typically available to independent contractors.

2. Akin Gump
3. Apple Federal Credit Union
4. Deltek
5. The MIL Corporation
6. American Systems
7. Octo
8. HITT Contracting
9. Science Systems and Applications Inc.
10. REI Systems Inc.
11. Koniag Government Services
12. IntelliBridge
13. VTG
14. Privia Health
15. WilmerHale
16. Noblis
17. Lincoln Property Company
18. Northwest Federal Credit Union
19. Appian
20. DMI
21. Ad Hoc
22. Intralox
23. Nestlé USA
24. Chenega MIOS
25. Cvent
26. AvalonBay Communities
27. Systems Planning and Analysis Inc.
28. EAB
29. GAP Solutions Inc.
30. Falls Church City Public Schools

Midsize

1. FTS
FTS International CEO John Fitzgerald at the company offices in Sterling, Va. (Stephen Voss for The Washington Post)
  • Founded: 2005
  • Employees: 210 local
  • Sector: Federal contractor
  • fts-intl.com

Supporting the U.S. government and intelligence community, FTS is dedicated to hiring elite subject matter experts to tackle some of the biggest national security challenges. The government contractor, which has been ranked by The Post as a top workplace for eight straight years, has a high retention rate (94 percent) and employee referral rate (75 percent). Workers value their high-level and supportive teammates, inclusive and engaging leadership, and important mission to protect the country.

2. MarginEdge
3. IntraFi Network LLC
4. TCG Inc.
5. The Flagship Group
6. Procentrix
7. Tekla Research
8. Association of Public Health Laboratories
9. VAE
10. Credence Management Solutions
11. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
12. ATS
13. SMS Data Product Group
14. Bates White Economic Consulting
15. Edgewater Federal Solutions
16. Fors Marsh
17. ValidaTek
18. The Nakupuna Companies
19. Dignari
20. Slalom Consulting
21. Acuity
22. Dev Technology Group
23. System High Corporation
24. Eagle Hill Consulting
25. Naval Systems
26. CBG Building Company
27. Rapid Finance
28. TekSynap
29. Case Design
30. Aptive
31. Tantus Technologies
32. Van Metre Companies
33. ASM Research
34. MetaPhase
35. OTJ Architects
36. MindPoint Group
37. Alpha Omega Integration
38. Comstock Holding Companies
39. Fundrise
40. MicroHealth
41. Amelex
42. Definitive Logic
43. Perkins Coie
44. NFM Lending
45. Atlantic Coast Mortgage
46. Upside
47. Agile Defense
48. Alston & Bird
49. Fairmont Hotel, Georgetown
50. Collaborative Solutions
51. PotomacWave Consulting
52. Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox
53. Metropolitan Hospitality Group
54. Targeted Victory
55. Cotton, a Sikich company
56. Copper River Family of Companies
57. Rand Construction
58. Earth Resources Technology
59. Forbright Bank
60. IntelliDyne
61. Teaching Strategies
62. EdgeConneX
63. Gunnison Consulting Group
64. McDermott Will & Emery
65. Federal Realty
66. Erickson Immigration Group
67. Pyramid Systems
68. Amyx
69. REGENXBIO
70. T-Rex Solutions

Small

1. Canopy One Solutions
From left, Aruna Bala, Chris Barr, Keith Michelle, Rani Naidu, Ramana Mullapudi, Gopal Bethi and Krishna Adumala at the Canopy One offices in Chantilly. (Matt Roth for The Washington Post)
  • Founded: 2009
  • Employees: 78 local; 90 worldwide
  • Sector: Information technology
  • canopyone.com

Canopy One, based in Chantilly, Va., provides cybersecurity, data analytics and other IT services to firms in the health-care, retail, manufacturing and banking sectors, as well as to government clients. Employees said they feel appreciated and enjoy the work flexibility. “I love my job because no day is ever the same,” one employee said. “Each day I am presented with new challenges and situations, which really helps me to stay focused and interested.”

2. Partner Forces
3. SEI
4. Dupont Circle Solutions
5. The Alliance Group
6. Summit2Sea Consulting
7. Resolute Technologies
8. FitzGerald Financial
9. CoreSphere
10. New Editions Consulting
11. ThunderCat Technology
12. Stratos Solutions
13. Educe Group
14. Synergist Computing
15. Quevera
16. Northstrat
17. Actualize Consulting
18. Institute for Justice
19. E.E. Reed Construction-East Coast
20. Cassaday & Company
21. Solar Energy Industries Association
22. Basic Commerce & Industries
23. Decision Lens
24. ERP International
25. LexisNexis Special Services
26. Crosby Marketing Communications
27. Plex Solutions
28. Changeis
29. Mass Mutual Greater Washington
30. JRC Integrated Systems
31. CTIA
32. IntelliGenesis
33. Bookoff McAndrews
34. SCLogic
35. Direct Mortgage Loans
36. Sierra Management and Technologies
37. Infina
38. Kalani Consulting
39. Bregman, Berbert, Schwartz & Gilday
40. iTech AG
41. B&A
42. Expedition Technology
43. Hager Sharp
44. Washington Business Dynamics
45. Employee Navigator
46. Watermark Risk Management International
47. Northramp
48. TSPi
49. HWG
50. ClearShark Services
51. Qmulos
52. New York Life- Greater Washington General Office
53. North Point Technology
54. iHire
55. Thompson Greenspon
56. Fuse Engineering
57. Potomac Law Group
58. Macro Solutions
59. American Health Care Association
60. Cavan Solutions
61. DelCor Technology Solutions
62. Intact Technology
63. Royce Geospatial Consultants
64. PBG Consulting
65. ARG
66. RBR Technologies
67. Primary Residential Mortgage
68. Quality Business Engineering
69. TechSource
70. MarketBridge
71. Assured Consulting Solutions
72. NetImpact Strategies
73. ThreatQuotient
74. Bidscale
75. Sparks Group
76. Thurgood Marshall College Fund
77. Sofitel Washington DC
78. Discover Technologies
79. Virtru
80. Personnel Decisions Research Institute
81. TrustedQA
82. Plus3 IT Systems