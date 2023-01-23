Young or old, personal finance is complicated. The knowledge and discipline needed to run your financial life can be overwhelming. How do you know if you’re on track? How prepared are you to weather an unexpected job loss or costly repair? Can you spot a scam? It’s hard to know whom to trust when so many people are after your money.

As The Washington Post’s longtime personal finance columnist, I’ve received hundreds of your questions, and I’ve compiled the most frequent ones in this guide. There’s advice for every decade of your financial life, from 20-somethings just starting out to retirees enjoying the fruits of their smart planning to advice that applies at any decade. Each stage involves making decisions that can affect your short- and long-term goals. Identifying your money milestones can help you spend less, save more and build wealth at any age.

Because some financial deliberations are ongoing, certain topics appear in multiple decades.