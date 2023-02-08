International Flavors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3 million.
The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.84 billion, or $7.21 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.44 billion.
International Flavors expects full-year revenue of $12.5 billion.
