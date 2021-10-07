The approach taken by the European Union, which has been open for international travel since June, is a blueprint for the world. The bloc’s member states can set their own entry requirements, and these vary depending on the traveler’s country of origin, but in general, people who are vaccinated don’t need much extra paperwork. The U.S. has finally reciprocated: Beginning in November, the government will allow air travel by most vaccinated foreigners — including those from 33 previously banned countries — provided they can present a recent negative Covid test. Unvaccinated international visitors will largely be turned away from here on out. Asia is moving at a slower pace but is showing signs of progress: Singapore’s quarantine period for visitors from certain countries has been shortened to 10 days from 14.