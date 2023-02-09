Interpublic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $297.2 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.55 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $938 million, or $2.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.45 billion.

