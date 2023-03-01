Intra-Cellular: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44 million in its fourth quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $87.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.2 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $256.3 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $250.3 million.
