Intra-Cellular: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $87.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $256.3 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $250.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITCI

