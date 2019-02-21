A Bangladeshi woman mourns the death of a relative in a fire, outside a morgue in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. A devastating fire raced through at least five buildings in an old part of Bangladesh’s capital and killed scores of people. (Rehman Asad/Associated Press)

DHAKA, Bangladesh — An investigative team has visited the scene of a devastating fire in the oldest part of Bangladesh’s capital that killed at least 67 people.

The team of civil engineering experts, members of Dhaka’s fire department and government agency staffers inspected burned buildings Friday to determine what caused Wednesday’s late-night blaze. The team also is to suggest ways to prevent another, similar tragedy.

Authorities say that the fire appeared to have spread quickly because of chemicals and plastics in the affected buildings.

The Chawkbazar area where the fire was burning is crammed with buildings along narrow alleys and is a mix of homes, shops and warehouses. It dates to the Mughal era 400 years ago.

On Friday, cleaners removed charred vehicles, twisted bits of metal and other debris from the scene.

